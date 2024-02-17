Donald Trump to speak at SneakerCon in Philadelphia





Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Philadelphia on Saturday to speak at Sneaker Con, a large-scale gathering for sneaker enthusiasts being held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Trump announced Friday that he would speak at the convention on his social media platform Truth Social, and a Convention Center spokesperson confirmed his attendance. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. before heading to Michigan for a planned evening rally.

Sneaker Con organizers did not respond to requests for additional information about what Trump would speak and there was no advance notice announcing his appearance. Convention Center spokeswoman Jude Ann Spencer-Phillips said her contact with the group did not know what Trump would cover in his remarks.

The organization, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary with its show in Philadelphia, bills itself as showcasing the craziest shoes and coolest streetwear and brings together hundreds of exhibitors to buy, sell and trade shoes.

Trump was last in Pennsylvania, a swing state he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, last week to speak at a National Rifle Association event in Harrisburg.

The appearance at Sneaker Con is a much less expected crowd for Trump. He will speak in the state's most Democratic city at an event that draws a younger, more diverse crowd than his rallies usually host.

Trump frequently attacks Philadelphia in his speeches elsewhere in the state, presenting it as a model of Democratic failure. In 2020, he said during a debate that bad things were happening in Philadelphia.

But polls have shown Trump also siphoning off some of Biden's support among young and Black and Latino voters and his campaign has sought to build on that opening.

The Biden campaign had some pointed words for Trump before his appearance in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Donald Trump showing up to bootleg off-whites Falcons is the closest hell he will get to an Air Force One for the rest of his life, said Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler.

Trump and Biden were neck and neck nationally and in surveys of Pennsylvania voters.

This appearance comes the day after the financial and legal blow that Trump received. A New York judge ordered him and his companies to pay $355 million, finding they engaged in a years-long scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth.

Trump's lawyers said they would appeal the decision. But the verdict still represents a significant setback for the former president, who is strapped for resources as he attempts to run a presidential campaign while defending himself against multiple other trials and criminal cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/donald-trump-sneakercon-philadelphia-20240216.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos