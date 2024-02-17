Following Prabowo's victory: rethinking scientific communication – Academia





In the wake of Prabowo Subianto's victory, the nation finds itself grappling with the troubling reality of his rise to power, succeeding the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, which became repressive and anti-science in its final years. For some, the former general's victory is not easy to understand: Prabowo is tainted by his past human rights violations, his close ties to the New Order dictatorship and his implicit support for received from Jokowi, whose son Gibran Rakabuming Raka is Prabowo's running mate. and was appointed due to an alleged violation of the 2017 electoral law. The result of the world's largest democratic election portends a potential crackdown on free speech. In his poignant reflection, Ian Wilson of Murdoch University in Australia captured the mood with a somber tone, calling it “an election to end all elections.” Indeed, Prabowo and Gibran's victory marks a crucial moment in Indonesian politics, showing the concentration of power in groups that subvert democracy and scientific thought. As science communicators working closely with academia, many of whom reject the idea of ​​Prabowo ascending to the country's throne, his victory in the three-way race shocked us. Indeed, we knew perfectly well that Prabowo was at the forefront of election investigations. But many of us were hoping there would be a runoff and a turn of events – which didn't happen. The bitter truth is that we have been living in a bubble and have neglected the silent majority. In a country where scientific discourse is often limited to ivory towers, failing to establish links with the grassroots proves costly. Traditionally considered bastions of knowledge, universities often fail in their communications efforts, with their public relations teams focusing primarily on campus activities and faculty promotions. This situation has been exacerbated by the current state of scientific communication. The current state of public discourse is hampered by self-censorship, a consequence of the polarization experienced between 2014 and 2019. The fear of repression and social divisions – including within our closest circles – has stifled the voices of society in general and academics. limit their impact on public discourse. Each Wednesday Stay informed with the latest news and developments regarding Indonesia's highly anticipated 2024 general elections. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Yet amid the despair, there is a glimmer of hope: an opportunity for academics to rise up, unite, and redefine their societal role.

