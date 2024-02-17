Connect with us

Politics

China heading towards a fast food revolution

China heading towards a fast food revolution

 


WWhen I came across a poster representing a Chinese Hamburger with a Gen Z idol wearing a qipao dressing up and striking a kung fu pose in Shanghai, I couldn't help but laugh at it. I've seen this before, I told myself, remembering similar marketing ploys that never seemed to last.

But I would be wrong. Although there have been countless attempts to add a Chinese touch to Western products, none had the appetizing consumer market that local fast food chain Tastien enjoys today. In many ways, this is a small sign of a larger revolution of Xinzhongshior new Chinese style, which has now infiltrated the lives of mainland Chinese consumers.

Costing 30-40% less than the typical KFC fried chicken burger in China, 12-year-old Tastien replaces burger buns with bun bags, and for a limited time offers meal stuffing options traditional Chinese dishes like Yuxiang shredded pork and Mapo tofu. . Chinese consumers, especially those in lower cities, love it. Last year Tastien added a a whopping 3,500 stores will reach 6,700, closing in on McDonalds' 5,900 and KFC's 12,000, which added around 900 and 1,200 stores, respectively.

The new Chinese style fueling this growth focuses on the culture, presentation and branding of products that channel traditional Chinese culture. It can be bubble tea in a bamboo cup, a modified tea qipao dress with features better suited to mobility, or even the style of your interior design.

Why are people so excited about the new Chinese style? The answer lies in modern Chinese history of the abandonment of traditional customs and, more recently, in the evolution of guochao orient yourself.

One of the elements of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution, which took place from 1966 to 1976, was the demand that the country rid itself of its four old ideas: old ideas, old culture, old customs and old habits. Even Chinese New Year customs, including setting off firecrackers and performing dragon and lion dances, were canceled during this period. This development, along with market reforms initiated in 1979 that pushed China toward capitalism, have shaped modern mainland China as a receptacle for Western ideas and culture. KFC will open its first store in China in 1987; McDonald's in 1990.

Some of my fondest childhood memories in the 1990s were of Western fast food chains. like KFC. Greasy fried chicken with mayonnaise and thinly sliced ​​lettuce between white hamburger buns was considered an exotic reward when we got good grades in school. I still remember the anticipation of waiting at the window to see my mother riding her bike with KFC.

Learn more: A Very Brief History of Chinese Cuisine in America

But in the wake of China's economic rise, which created largest middle class in the world, President Xi Jinping has advocated cultural trust since taking office in 2012. The word guochaowhich means Chinese chic or national trendy, was coined later in the decade and reflected the growing cultural pride mixed with growing nationalism among consumers.

This pride has been noticed by policymakers, who have offered guidelines and incentives for more brands and e-commerce platforms to follow suit, including the 2017 decision to mark May 10 as Brand Day Chinese every year. Guochao is now used to describe any product made in China or any product containing Chinese symbols, techniques or technologies.

Tastien capitalized on Guochao but so do other fast food chains like Mr. Rice and Home Original Chicken which serve small stir-fried dishes closer to traditional Chinese foods, as well as beef noodles and Rougamo, a meat sandwich originally from Xian.

Even KFC has started introducing a new Chinese-style brand, Grandpas Homely Tea, in my home province of Jiangsu, with a logo depicting a cartoon version of the famous Colonel Sanders in a long Chinese-style robe. Its menu and prices are no different from other new Chinese-style teahouses, and it currently has more than 20 stores.

If Western fast-food brands were the trendsetters at the start of China's economic boom, they are now giving way to local newcomers. I will always have a soft spot for the greasy KFC fried chicken burger of my youth. But for a new generation of Chinese, perhaps one day they will look back at milk tea or brands like Tastien with a similar sense of nostalgia.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://time.com/6695341/china-fast-food-revolution-tastien/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: