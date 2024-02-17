China heading towards a fast food revolution

WWhen I came across a poster representing a Chinese Hamburger with a Gen Z idol wearing a qipao dressing up and striking a kung fu pose in Shanghai, I couldn't help but laugh at it. I've seen this before, I told myself, remembering similar marketing ploys that never seemed to last.

But I would be wrong. Although there have been countless attempts to add a Chinese touch to Western products, none had the appetizing consumer market that local fast food chain Tastien enjoys today. In many ways, this is a small sign of a larger revolution of Xinzhongshior new Chinese style, which has now infiltrated the lives of mainland Chinese consumers.

Costing 30-40% less than the typical KFC fried chicken burger in China, 12-year-old Tastien replaces burger buns with bun bags, and for a limited time offers meal stuffing options traditional Chinese dishes like Yuxiang shredded pork and Mapo tofu. . Chinese consumers, especially those in lower cities, love it. Last year Tastien added a a whopping 3,500 stores will reach 6,700, closing in on McDonalds' 5,900 and KFC's 12,000, which added around 900 and 1,200 stores, respectively.

The new Chinese style fueling this growth focuses on the culture, presentation and branding of products that channel traditional Chinese culture. It can be bubble tea in a bamboo cup, a modified tea qipao dress with features better suited to mobility, or even the style of your interior design.

Why are people so excited about the new Chinese style? The answer lies in modern Chinese history of the abandonment of traditional customs and, more recently, in the evolution of guochao orient yourself.

One of the elements of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution, which took place from 1966 to 1976, was the demand that the country rid itself of its four old ideas: old ideas, old culture, old customs and old habits. Even Chinese New Year customs, including setting off firecrackers and performing dragon and lion dances, were canceled during this period. This development, along with market reforms initiated in 1979 that pushed China toward capitalism, have shaped modern mainland China as a receptacle for Western ideas and culture. KFC will open its first store in China in 1987; McDonald's in 1990.

Some of my fondest childhood memories in the 1990s were of Western fast food chains. like KFC. Greasy fried chicken with mayonnaise and thinly sliced ​​lettuce between white hamburger buns was considered an exotic reward when we got good grades in school. I still remember the anticipation of waiting at the window to see my mother riding her bike with KFC.

Learn more: A Very Brief History of Chinese Cuisine in America

But in the wake of China's economic rise, which created largest middle class in the world, President Xi Jinping has advocated cultural trust since taking office in 2012. The word guochaowhich means Chinese chic or national trendy, was coined later in the decade and reflected the growing cultural pride mixed with growing nationalism among consumers.

This pride has been noticed by policymakers, who have offered guidelines and incentives for more brands and e-commerce platforms to follow suit, including the 2017 decision to mark May 10 as Brand Day Chinese every year. Guochao is now used to describe any product made in China or any product containing Chinese symbols, techniques or technologies.

Tastien capitalized on Guochao but so do other fast food chains like Mr. Rice and Home Original Chicken which serve small stir-fried dishes closer to traditional Chinese foods, as well as beef noodles and Rougamo, a meat sandwich originally from Xian.

Even KFC has started introducing a new Chinese-style brand, Grandpas Homely Tea, in my home province of Jiangsu, with a logo depicting a cartoon version of the famous Colonel Sanders in a long Chinese-style robe. Its menu and prices are no different from other new Chinese-style teahouses, and it currently has more than 20 stores.

If Western fast-food brands were the trendsetters at the start of China's economic boom, they are now giving way to local newcomers. I will always have a soft spot for the greasy KFC fried chicken burger of my youth. But for a new generation of Chinese, perhaps one day they will look back at milk tea or brands like Tastien with a similar sense of nostalgia.