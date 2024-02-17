Judge orders Trump to pay $355 million for lying about his wealth in stunning civil fraud ruling





NEW YORK — A New York judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump to pay $355 million in fines, ruling that the former president lied about his wealth for years in a sweeping civil fraud verdict that tarnishes his image as a billionaire but does not endanger its real estate. bankrupt empire.

Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling following a trial before New York Attorney General Letitia James punishes Trump, his company and its executives, including his two eldest sons, for conspiring to dupe banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on the financial statements. That's forcing a shakeup at the top of his Trump Organization, putting the company under court scrutiny and limiting its activities.

This decision constitutes a resounding setback for the Republican presidential candidate, the latest and most costly consequence of his recent legal troubles. The scale of the verdict, in addition to sanctions in other cases, could significantly reduce Trump's financial resources and damage his identity as a savvy businessman who parlayed his fame as a real estate developer into a TV celebrity. reality and in presidency. He promised to appeal and will not have to pay immediately.

Trump's real punishment could be much more expensive because under state law he is also required to pay interest on the penalties, which James estimates leaves him paying a total of more than $450 million of dollars. The amount that would be paid to the state would increase until it pays up.

The judge clarified, however, that the Trump Organization would continue to operate, reversing an earlier ruling that would have dissolved the Trump companies.

Engoron, a Democrat, concluded that Trump and his company would likely continue their fraudulent activities without the sanctions and controls he has imposed. Engoron concluded that Trump and his co-defendants failed to accept responsibility and that the experts who testified on his behalf simply denied reality.

This is a venial sin, not a mortal sin, Engoron wrote in a poignant 92-page opinion. They didn't rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet the defendants are unable to admit their mistakes. »

He said their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological and that the frauds found here are obvious and shock the conscience. »

Trump said the move was an election inference and weaponization against a political opponent, complaining to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he was being penalized for building a perfect company, lots of money, great buildings, all great.

James, a Democrat, told reporters that justice had been served and called the ruling a tremendous victory for this state, this nation and for everyone who believes we should all play by the same rules, even past presidents.

Today, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lies, cheating and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law, James said.

Trump still owns the Trump Organization, but he placed its assets in a revocable trust and gave up any leadership role when he became president in 2017, putting his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. in charge of operations daily. The Engoron decision imposes a three-year ban on Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York company and bans his sons for two years, effectively forcing the company to find new leaders, less temporarily.

The monetary sanctions relate to what Engoron called ill-gotten gains Trump made by making himself appear wealthier. These include money Trump saved by getting lower interest rates and profits from selling properties he might not have been able to develop without that financing.

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were each ordered to pay $4 million, their share of profits from the 2022 sale of the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., and the company's former longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, was ordered to pay $1 million, half of the $2 million. the severance pay he receives. In total, Trump and his co-defendants owe $364 million, which James' office says amounts to $464 million when interest is included. Weisselberg and another longtime company executive, Jeffrey McConney, were barred from playing a role in corporate finance or running the state.

Engoron placed the Trump Organization under the supervision of an independent monitor for at least three years, extending the oversight he ordered after James sued Trump in 2022, and said the company must hire a director independent compliance officer to ensure that it complied with financial reporting obligations and rules.

Engoron wrote that stripping Trump of his companies, as he had previously ordered, was no longer necessary because the company would be under two-tier oversight with the independent monitor, retired federal judge Barbara Jones, and the compliance director who would keep an eye on all activities. this could lead to fraud.

Because it was a civil matter and not a criminal one, the case could not result in prison time.

Engoron made his ruling after a two-month trial that turned Trump into a frequent, if unorthodox, campaign stop. He attended court nearly a dozen times, watching testimony, lamenting to news cameras outside the courtroom and bristling under oath that he was the victim of a rigged legal system.

During the trial, Trump called Engoron extremely hostile and James a political hack. He also faced a $15,000 fine for violating a gag order imposed by the judge after making a derogatory and false social media post about a key court staff member.

In a six-minute rant during closing arguments in January, Trump proclaimed that I was an innocent man and called the case against me a fraud.

Trump has boasted for years about his wealth, but James' lawsuit alleged his claims were not just harmless boasting but years of deceptive practices as he built the multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf course and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

The suit accused Trump and his co-defendants of regularly inflating his financial statements to create the illusion that his properties were more valuable than they actually were. State lawyers said Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion a year.

James brought the case under a New York law that allows him to investigate persistent fraud in business dealings. Trump formed the Trump Organization in New York in 1981.

Even before the trial began, Engoron ruled that James had proven that Trump's financial statements were fraudulent. The judge ordered that some of Trump's companies be removed from his control and dissolved. An appeals court suspended this decision.

In that earlier ruling, the judge found that, among other tricks, Trump's financial statements falsely claimed that his Trump Tower penthouse was nearly three times its actual size and overvalued his Mar-a-Lago estate at Palm Beach, Florida based on the idea. that the property could be developed for residential purposes, even though he had waived the right to develop it for purposes other than a club.

Trump, one of 40 witnesses to testify at the trial, said his financial statements understated his net worth. Trump claims he is worth several billion dollars and said last year he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

Reiterating his testimony, Trump said Friday: “There were no casualties because the banks made a lot of money.

Trump and his lawyers said outside accountants who helped prepare the returns should have pointed out any discrepancies and said the documents came with disclaimers that shielded him from liability. They also argued that some of the allegations were barred by the statute of limitations.

Engoron decided the case because neither side requested a jury and state law does not allow juries to be impaneled for this type of trial.

The lawsuit is one of several legal issues facing Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House. He has been indicted four times in the last year, accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, in Florida of hoarding classified documents and Manhattan to falsify business documents related to the money paid. to porn actor Stormy Daniels on his behalf.

On Thursday, a judge confirmed that Trump's secret trial would begin March 25. An Atlanta judge heard arguments Thursday and Friday on whether to remove Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis from her Georgia election interference case because she had a personal relationship with a special. attorney she hired.

These criminal charges do not appear to harm his march toward a rematch with President Joe Biden, but a civil trial threatens him financially.

Last month, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her in a major Manhattan store in the 1990s. That's in addition to $5 million the jury awarded Carroll in a related trial last year.

In 2022, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud and fined $1.6 million in an unrelated criminal case for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as apartments in Manhattan and luxury cars.

James, who campaigned to become a Trump critic and watchdog, began scrutinizing his business practices in March 2019 after his former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress that Trump had exaggerated his wealth on financial statements provided at Deutsche Bank while trying to obtain financing to purchase. the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

James' office previously sued Trump for misusing his own charitable foundation to advance his political and business interests. Trump was ordered to pay $2 million to various charities as fines and the charity, the Trump Foundation, was shut down.

Adriana Gomez Licon in Palm Beach, Fla., and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

