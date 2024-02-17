Opposition Indian Congress party says bank accounts frozen





India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, said on Friday its bank accounts had been frozen by authorities ahead of national elections due to take place before May this year. Ajay Maken, the party's spokesperson and treasurer, told a news conference that the federal income tax department had demanded 2.1 billion rupees ($25 million) and frozen its bank accounts, including including that of its youth branch. The tax dispute concerns the year 2018-19. The account was temporarily unfrozen on Friday morning following an appeal by the party, which was accused of violating India's income tax law. Without disclosing the total amount of the accounts, Mr Maken said the court had unfrozen them on the condition that they maintain a balance of 1.1 billion rupees. He alleged the move was politically motivated as the country must hold elections to elect a new government by May and said it was a worrying blow to the democratic process. Democracy no longer exists in our country. This is simply one-party rule, one-party democracy in our country, Mr. Maken said. While the accounts of the main opposition parties were frozen just two weeks before the national elections were announced, do you think democracy is alive in our country? India's elections have been described as the most costly in the world, with parties and politicians indulging in extravagant public rallies, events, social media campaigns and widespread publicity. The Indian National Congress accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of transforming the world's largest democracy into an autocracy. Indian Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during his Bharat Jodo Yatra (India Unity March) in Siliguri, West Bengal, in January. AFP Mr Modis' government has been accused of using federal institutions such as the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate, the federal financial police, to target opposition parties. The move comes a day after India's Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bond system that allowed political parties to receive funds anonymously. Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has been the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, raking in billions of rupees since the law was introduced. It received 52.7 billion rupees out of a total 92 billion rupees, or 57 percent of the value of electoral bonds sold from 2018 to 2022, according to Election Commission data. The Congress Party received 9.6 billion rupees, or 10 percent, during the same period. Mr Maken said the party had received money through crowdfunding and freezing its bank accounts would impact the party's political activities. The Congress party's money is not corporate money, nor bond money, it is the money that came to us from worker crowdfunding, everything will be impacted, all political activities will be impacted, he said. -he says. Congress appealed to the Income Tax Appeals Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body, to file a lawsuit in response to the freeze. Members of the party's youth wing took to the streets of the capital Delhi on Friday to protest the decision. They burned effigies of Mr Modi and chanted slogans against his government. Many of them were later arrested by the police. Updated: February 16, 2024, 10:30 a.m.

