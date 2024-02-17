Economist worries development weaknesses of Jokowi era will continue if Prabowo wins





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reform (CORE), Mohammad Faisal, commented on the rapid election count carried out by many agencies, which showed that Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were ahead of their competitors with more than 50 votes. hundred of the votes obtained. If Prabowo and Gibran become president and vice president, Faisal said, the weaknesses in economic development under Jokowi's term will persist under the next government. “For some people, entrepreneurs and investors, what is worrying is the direction of development, which has seen many weaknesses over the past ten years,” Faisal said. Tempo on Friday February 16. His concerns are not unfounded, since Prabowo and Gibran have confirmed that they will indeed continue the policies pursued under the Jokowi government. Thus, it is likely that development programs such as the National Strategic Project (PSN) will continue over the next five years. The problem is, according to Faisal, that there are many gaps in the development direction of Jokowi's government, especially regarding the quality of economic development, which has not been distributed evenly throughout Indonesia, as shown by the income gap between provinces and regencies. If Prabowo-Gibran wins the presidential election, Faisal believes that management of the poor will most likely continue to rely on populist policies such as welfare programs, free meals and cash handouts. As a result, these policies will not undermine the empowerment of the poor. Prabowo also promised to continue the food plantation program, downstream nickel and development of the Indonesian National Capital (IKN) started by Jokowi. These projects have been heavily criticized by a number of experts and activists as they harm the environment and social aspects of local residents. Prabowo even said that he had prepared a strategy called “Nation Transformation”, based on the policies built by Jokowi. In fact, he said, the strategy book already exists and its basis was developed by Jokowi, using Pancasila's economic philosophy. Riani Sanusi Putri Editors Choice: Jokowi resumes provision of social assistance in Bekasi Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

