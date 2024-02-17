Pakistan polls remain memorable for biggest electoral fraud, says Imran Khan's party





Supporters of the Grand Democratic Alliance attend a rally to protest what they call vote rigging in some constituencies during the parliamentary elections, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Pakistan, Friday, February 16, 2024. (AP)

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said at least 85 parliamentary seats it won had been seized in what it described as the “most great electoral fraud” in the history of the country. They announced on Saturday the organization of “peaceful” demonstrations nationwide to protest against this alleged fraud.

In the February 8 elections, independent candidates, the majority of whom were supported by Khan's PTI, won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested.

However, the PTI's two main rivals appear poised to form a coalition government after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formed a post-election alliance on Tuesday. The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also agreed to support them with its 17 seats. To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

On Friday, PTI leaders claimed they had been deprived of at least 85 seats in the National Assembly, the lower house, due to alleged fraud in the February 8 elections.

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan and other leaders including Sher Afzal Marwat, Rehana Dar, Shoaib Shaheen and Salman Akram Raja, who challenged their election results at various forums, spoke here during a press conference. Hasan said 2024 would be remembered because of the largest voter. fraud in the history of Pakistan against the party and its candidates.

According to our estimates, out of 177 [National Assembly] seats that were supposed to be ours, only 92 were allocated to us. And 85 seats were fraudulently taken away from us, he said.

He said the party was taking constitutional and legal measures to counter this manipulation and achieve its right.

We have verified the data for 46 seats and it is being compiled for 39 seats, he said. Hassan also highlighted the discrepancies between Form 45 and Form 47, which deal with the counting in each polling station in a constituency and the aggregate count of all polling stations, respectively. stations.

Hassan said there was a huge difference in the number of votes polled for the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats. He said the number of rejected votes, in some cases, exceeded the margin of victory. PTI leader Shandana Gulzar said the party polled 1.25 million votes in Karachi but strangely could not win a single seat.

Party leader and senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja alleged that fraud took place when the results were transferred from the polling station to the returning officers' offices. “The results which should have been announced on the basis of Form 45 have been completely changed.

They rigged the elections on the night of February 8 as much as possible,” he said. Separately, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told a press conference in Lahore that TV channels had started showing partially counted results. , which began to change as new results were announced after counting at other polling stations was completed. Form 45 has already been circulated in the media and social media, while the results were still being compiled, she said.

She said the PTI was questioning the result in Punjab where it lost, but was not talking about the results in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa since it won the province. It is part of the PTI's culture to reject elections when it loses, she said.

Meanwhile, the PTI had already declared on Saturday that it would hold protests in the country and was also trying to win support from other parties. The PTI has called for nationwide protests tomorrow (Saturday) against the massive and unprecedented protests. [and] shameless rigging of elections.

In an article on X, the PTI claimed that its victory of 180 seats in the National Assembly and a two-thirds majority in Parliament had been halved.

In related news, the Supreme Court of Pakistan will on Monday hear a petition seeking to declare the recently held general elections null and void, amid allegations by several parties of electoral fraud and deliberate delay in announcing the elections. results.

The petition, which would be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, asks the apex court to declare the results of the February 8 elections null and void and to have the elections rerun in the 30 days under the supervision and control of the judiciary, reported The Express Tribune newspaper.

According to the report, the petitioner, a private citizen, has also named the Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal government as respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the PML-N and PPP coordination committees, which was scheduled to take place on Friday to finalize the government formation at the Centre, has been postponed, according to media reports.

The meeting was reportedly postponed as the PML-N committee is yet to consult senior party leaders on the issue, Geo News reported. The second round of talks between the two parties to decide on the power-sharing formula between them for the formation of a coalition government will take place on Saturday, the statement said.

