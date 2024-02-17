ITV News UK editor Paul Brand on juggling family life and a 24/7 news cycle

Politics has been Paul Brand's professional obsession since the age of 17. “I was watching the Iraq war unfold on television and I was fascinated by the politics of it,” the Oxford graduate recalls. But Paul – media and broadcast category leader in this year’s competition Attitude 101authorized by Bentley – had no desire to become a politician. “Political journalism was the attraction. So I did a degree in politics and trained as a journalist.

Having worked for ITV Wales, ITV Yorkshire and ITV Tyne Tees & Border, he covered politics for Hello Great Britain and joined ITV News in 2016. In 2021, the year he was appointed UK editor of ITV News, he and his team broke the Partygate story, releasing video of the press secretary n No.10, Allegra Stratton, joking about a No.10 party breaking Covid-19. 19 confinement rules. It later emerged that Boris Johnson, then prime minister, had attended a number of these parties, and Brand had obtained photos as proof – a scandal which contributed to the Tory's resignation as prime minister and MP. Partygate remains one of the proudest moments of Brand's career.

“The whole country felt betrayed by what happened,” he recalls. “Being able to see people held accountable for their mistakes, and making the general public feel like they had received justice, was really satisfying.” »

The 38-year-old rarely works too far, but this year is different. “From now on, we are focusing strongly on the parliamentary elections,” he explains. “This is the first time since 2015 that we have had a long preparation for an election,” he adds. One way to prepare for such a pivotal year in political history is to “predict the unexpected.” There were such earthquakes. The working assumption, based on the polls, is that Labor is likely to win, but things could obviously change.”

Here, Brand reflects on his investigations into everything from discrimination in the fire service to LGBTQ+ “conversion therapy.”

What's the pressure like when you're in the middle of big stories?

There is enormous pressure to get the story correct because you know it has enormous political ramifications. You don't want to make a mistake or be inaccurate. There are a lot of controls, legal verifications. There is public pressure. Some people believe that Boris Johnson was unfairly removed as Prime Minister, much of which is associated with Partygate. There has been a lot of abuse on social media from certain quarters.

You suffered homophobic abuse. How often does this happen?

It's not overwhelming. Like all forms of discrimination, it is often hidden as a sub-context to something else. With Partygate, there were people angry because we were reporting so much on the parties at Number 10. They would start by saying that ITV was too focused on that, and it would veer into homophobic undertones about me personally. I knew that this job carried a certain level of visibility, that there would be people who would want to hold me accountable as a journalist. I respect that. What's harder is when they attack my family. My journalism is not their responsibility. That's what comes to mind most.

What advice would you give to young LGBTQ+ people considering a career in journalism?

The industry is changing massively. It’s an exciting place now. Your difference is your strength. Look at the power of niche media we have – people who specialize in certain areas who are able to attract a massive audience on social media. Having expertise in a field, or having something different about you as a journalist, is a strength. 20 years ago in the media you were expected to fit a mold. Certainly, early in my career, I was encouraged to downplay my sexuality. It was a macho environment where only one type of journalist succeeded: male, white and straight. Aggressive. Nowadays, the industry has transformed. ITV News is certainly absolutely welcoming in terms of diversity.

How do you balance work and parenthood?

With difficulty. My son is the absolute joy of my life. […] But since my job is unpredictable and I have to keep up with the news, I don't always know what time I'll be home. I'm lucky to have a supportive husband who has an amazing career, but his job is more predictable, so he's able to help me when I'm going through a crazy time. And another way newsrooms have changed is that they're more family friendly.

How to turn off?

You have to get away from the news to stay healthy. My family blames me for not putting my phone down. My son is growing up quickly. If I look at my phone and not him, I miss out on his childhood. The last few years have been crazy, with the pandemic, Brexit, war in Europe, now war in the Middle East. Actually, the way I unplug is to spend time with my son.

Where do you see yourself in the future?

I love broadcasting. This is where my heart is. I see myself doing the same type of thing in five to ten years.

What stories are you most proud of?

Those where the people at the heart of the story have seen their lives transformed. Whether it's a story on “conversion therapy,” when people have actually been affected by the practice and want to see a ban, or whether it's an investigation we recently conducted on racism, misogyny and homophobia within firefighters. Some of the people at the heart of this story are finally getting justice. Partygate, I would put it in this bracket.

[Also] The documentary we made about the search for the first person to die of AIDS in Britain was important – and not in a stigmatizing way. [Searching for Patient Zero: Britain’s AIDS Tragedy]. My producer Nathan [Lee]a straight man and an incredible ally to the LGBT community and the reporting we've done, is actually the one who found patient zero.

This person, John Eaddie, had been very stigmatized when he died. We spent days talking about the first Covid patients, but these first AIDS patients were buried. We wanted to pay homage. I knew how important this story was to many in the LGBT community, how much of a piece of history it was.

