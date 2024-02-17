Zelensky ready to take Donald Trump to the front line in Ukraine





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the 2024 Munich Security Conference February 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

Johannes Simon | Getty Images News | Getty Images

MUNICH, Germany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to take U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, long skeptical of Washington's support for kyiv, to the front lines in war-ravaged Ukraine.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky said Saturday that he had already welcomed the leading Republican candidate to see for himself the impact of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia, but that the decision to come was up to Trump.

“I invited him [Trump] publicly, but it depends on his wishes,” he responded to a question from the audience, asking if Zelensky would ask Trump to come to kyiv.

“If Mr. Trump comes, I am ready to accompany him to the front,” he added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Trump has been highly critical of the United States' continued financial and military aid to Ukraine, viewing it as an un-American issue and suggesting that he would allow Russia to “take control” of certain parts of Ukraine if he is re-elected in November.

He also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing admiration for the Kremlin leader's strongman approach and even saying last weekend that he would “encourage” Putin to do what he wants towards NATO members who do not respect their financial commitments.

However, Trump appeared to reverse course on Wednesday, telling a campaign rally that he would do more to support Ukraine than outgoing President Joe Biden, a strong advocate of funding Kiev.

The comments come just hours after Putin said Wednesday he would prefer Biden's re-election in November, calling him a “more predictable” leader.

Increased support for Ukraine

Maintaining support for Kiev is the subject of heated debate in the United States, where a new $95 billion aid package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, was adopted Tuesday by the Senate led by the Democrats. It must be approved by the Republican-led House of Representatives to come into force.

Zelenskyy nevertheless insisted on Saturday that continued and increased support for Ukraine was essential, not only for his country's freedom, but also for that of the rest of Europe and the free world.

“There is no one for whom the ongoing war in Europe does not pose a threat,” he said. “This is Russia’s war against all rules.”

On Friday, Zelensky traveled to Germany, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron and signed new bilateral security agreements with their countries.

The war president is also expected to meet at the conference with, among others, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

This comes after the European Union passed a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) additional funding bill for Ukraine earlier this month, overcoming long-standing opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Navalny’s death, a “murder”

Zelensky also used his speech to address the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Siberian penal colony, calling it a murder.

“Putin kills whoever he wants, whether it's an opposition leader or anyone he thinks is a target,” he said, adding that Putin “maintains power through corruption and violence”, and that Navalny's death was a clear message to those gathered. at the conference.

The Russian Prison Service's reports have not yet been independently verified, but world leaders reacted with shock and dismay to the news on Friday.

US President Joe Biden said in a speech at the White House that “Putin is responsible”, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply disturbed and saddened”.

Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was greeted with a standing ovation as she addressed the Munich Security Conference shortly after the announcement, saying Putin and his cronies “will be punished for what they did with our country, with my family and with my husband.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Western reaction to Navalny's reported death was “revealing” at a time when no forensic examination is yet available.

The Kremlin has previously denied any involvement in Navalny's high-profile poisoning and vowed to investigate his death.

