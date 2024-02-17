Donald Trump avoids 'corporate death penalty,' but his company will still be criticized





NEW YORK (AP) After all, Donald Trump won't face the death penalty for business.

A New York judge spared the ex-president the worst of punishment Friday by ruling in a civil case alleging that Trump fraudulently misrepresented financial figures to obtain cheaper loans and other benefits.

Yet Trump has been harshly criticized, facing heavy financial sanctions, outside oversight of his businesses and restrictions on his borrowing.

In a pretrial ruling last year, the same judge threatened to shut down much of the Republican presidential frontrunner's business by calling for the breakup of the companies that own many of his high-profile properties. That raised the specter of possible fire sales of Trump Tower, a Wall Street skyscraper and other properties.

But Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court overturned the dissolution.

Instead, he said the court would appoint two monitors to oversee the Trump Organization to ensure it does not continue to submit false numbers.

It's a complete reversal, said real estate attorney Adam Leitman Bailey. There's a big difference between having to sell your assets and having a monitor who can watch over your shoulders.

In his ruling, Engoron barred Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for three years, barred him from taking out loans from New York banks and said his company and the other defendants faced hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. .

Here's how the decision is likely to impact his business:

CASH LEAK

This is probably the hardest hit decision.

Trump and his companies were told they would have to pay $355 million for ill-gotten gains. Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., who help run the company, were ordered to pay $4 million each. Trump's former CFO was ordered to pay $1 million, for a total judgment of $364 million.

“I don’t think Trump can continue to conduct business as usual,” said Gregory Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University. It's a lot of

The sanctions will strain Trump's finances at a time when he faces other high legal costs stemming from several criminal cases. Trump was also hit with $88 million in judgments in sex abuse and defamation lawsuits filed by writer E. Jean Carroll.

It's getting worse.

Trump is also required to pay interest from the dates he received benefits from his alleged fraud. This so-called prejudgment interest adds another $100 million to Trump's bills, according to the New York attorney general.

But don't expect him to reach into his pocket anytime soon.

Trump's lawyers said they would appeal. That means he won't have to remit the full amount yet, but will have to post a bond or escrow, which could tie up cash pending appeal.

Regardless, Trump already has enough cash on hand to pay much of this penalty, provided he tells the truth about his finances. In his deposition in the fraud case, he said he had more than $400 million in cash.

NO SALE OF TRUMP PROPERTY FIRE

The judge's summary ruling in September was vague on what exactly he meant by dissolving the Trump Companies. But several legal experts told The Associated Press that in a worst-case scenario, it could have led to the sale not only of his New York properties, but also of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, a hotel and apartment building in Chicago, as well as several golf courses. clubs, including those in Miami, Los Angeles and Scotland.

One of Trump's lawyers, Christopher Kise, called the potential outcome a death sentence for corporations.

Even the New York attorney general, who filed a lawsuit against Trump, had not requested dissolution.

An Associated Press investigation confirmed how unusual such a sanction would have been if it had been enforced: The Trump case would have been the only major company in nearly 70 years where similar cases have been closed without obvious victims. have suffered significant financial losses. The main alleged victim of the real estate tycoon's fraud, Deutsche Bank, had not itself complained about having suffered losses.

But Engoron backtracked Friday, saying the monitors were good enough, essentially giving New York Attorney General Letitia James most of what she asked for: bans, monitors and a massive sanction.

THREE-YEAR BAN

Trump's ban on serving as an officer or director of a New York company suggests a major upheaval within the Trump Organization, but the actual impact is unclear.

Trump can be removed from office, but as the owner of the company, his right to appoint someone to act on his behalf has not been revoked.

It's not that he can't have influence over these companies, said William Thomas, a law professor at the University of Michigan. He simply cannot hold any truly appointed positions.

Thomas added, however, that much depends on how the Monitor will handle Trump's attempt to run his company by proxy.

He might want to come into the office and tell them what to do, but there will be pushback, he said. This could limit the means by which it can exercise control.

Two obvious candidates to help Trump maintain control, his two adult sons, are already out of reach. The judge's ruling barred Donald Jr. and Eric from being executives of New York companies for two years.

BUSINESS LOANS

Trump is also barred from obtaining loans from New York-chartered banks, a potentially devastating blow given that many major lenders are based in the city.

Fortunately for Trump, he has reduced his debt by hundreds of millions in recent years so won't need to refinance as much. It also pushed back the maturity of many outstanding loans by several years.

The impact on the financing of future businesses, however, could be overwhelming. Without access to banks, he could be forced to use cash to fund new ventures, something real estate tycoons are reluctant to do and won't be easy given his cash payments.

Yet only banks appear to be off-limits in the decision, leaving Trump free to borrow from fast-growing alternative financiers, private equity and hedge funds that make up the so-called shadow banking world.

I could imagine a bunch of private equity funds with very few prospects sitting on a pile of dry powder saying, “Hey, well, lend you $300 million,” said Eric Talley, a professor at the University of Chicago. right from Columbia, adding: “I can imagine the Saudis lending him $300 million.

