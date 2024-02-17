Indonesia: Voters choose to stay on the path of economic development





A regional power that prides itself on being a leader in Southeast Asia aims to become a developed country in the future. The next administration will be tested on whether it can achieve results with as much emphasis on the economy as the current administration of President Joko Widodo. The Indonesian presidential election was held and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who declared his intention to continue Joko's policies, won. Joko resigns at the end of his term and the new administration will take office in October. The three presidential candidates were Prabowo, former Jakarta Special Capital Region Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. Prabowos' campaign policies focused on the economy. He said the further development of the country's sophisticated industrial structure, promoted by the Joko administration, with the aim of joining the ranks of advanced countries in 2045, would lead to the creation of a large number of jobs. He also called on the government to control exports of minerals, agricultural products and other raw materials, and encourage the attraction of foreign capital so that the funds can be used domestically and add value. He said efforts would continue to move the country's capital, a signature policy of Joko aimed at eliminating regional disparities. During Joko's two terms, Indonesia continued to experience stable growth and the people felt financially better off. Jokos' approval rating remains extremely high, around 70%. Expectations that this growth would continue under the next administration likely helped Prabowo win the election. Support from the younger generation is particularly strong. Since the fall of the Suharto dictatorship, which lasted approximately 30 years until 1998, Indonesia has undergone a process of democratization. It can be said that the democratic system is the main reason why Indonesia was able to achieve economic growth and good relations with the United States and China under Joko's administration. There are, however, some concerns. Joko has taken steps in recent years to roll back democracy, including by controlling freedom of expression. Prabowo was a senior army officer during the Suharto era and is suspected of involvement in human rights abuses. The appointment of Joko's eldest son as Prabowo's running mate was also criticized as nepotism. What the Indonesian people and the international community would probably like to see is development in a democratic system. Prabowo should live up to these expectations. Indonesia is the largest maritime power among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and is also one of the leading countries in the so-called Global South of emerging and developing countries. development, as well as a major country in the Muslim world. For Japan, Indonesia is an important partner that shares values ​​such as freedom of navigation and the rule of law. Japan should encourage Indonesia's development and deepen cooperation to maintain stability in the region. (From the Yomiuri Shimbun, February 17, 2024)

