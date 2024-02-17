China places high hopes on new productive forces in search of engines of sustainable growth

But the past year has been particularly difficult for the Chinese economy, which relies heavily on the manufacturing and real estate sectors.

The country was shaken by a distressed real estate market , falling private investment and aging populations – all of which have hampered a strong recovery after the end of three years of strict policies to control the pandemic. External pressures are also a factor, with weak global demand and US trade restrictions weighing on the outlook.

What will they look like?

The new productive forces [will] lead innovation and break the development pattern of traditional economic engines, Xi said on January 31 while chairing a meeting study session of the Politburo, a high-level decision-making body of the Communist Party, composed of 24 members, according to an official statement released after the session.

Xi said original and disruptive local innovation will incubate new industries, new models and new drivers to help the country achieve scientific and technological autonomy to lead the battle in core technologies.

[New productive forces] will guide the construction of a modernized industrial model, Xi said, adding that innovation should be practically and substantively applied to industrial and value chains.

Green investments, the digital economy, science and technology have all been cited as potential catalysts for growth and are associated with this concept.

Where does the term come from?

This phrase was first uttered by Xi during his term in office. visit to Heilongjiang province in northeast China last September, when he cited new energy, new materials and high-tech manufacturing as industries expected to become new productive forces.

Later, when setting the tone central economic work conference in December, it was ranked first in a set of nine economic tasks, and Xi asked cadres to pay special attention to developing new productive forces.

What challenges must be overcome?

Following Xi's visit, Heilongjiang released an action plan to accelerate the formation of new productive forces, and the province identified 24 industries, many of which are related to high-tech industry, that should receive more of support, according to a report by China Central Television. state broadcaster last month.

However, output in China's high-tech manufacturing sector grew only 2.7 percent last year, according to the report. lowest growth level since the National Bureau of Statistics began publishing data in 2018. While investment in the high-tech manufacturing sector increased by 9.9 percent last year, outpacing the 6.5 percent increase Across manufacturing, this is the slowest pace of growth since 2015, when these records were first set. published.

During Premier Li Qiang's January visit to Shaanxi, a heavily industrialized province in the northwest, he highlighted other challenges while calling for new productive forces to support the economy.

Li said manufacturers should be willing to splurge on research and development (R&D) to compete among the top ranks in the global market, while visiting companies that produce niobium-titanium ingots, semiconductors and automobile parts.

Beijing has emphasized the development of indigenous technologies as its relations with the United States have deteriorated, and China has become the second largest spending country on R&D, although despite significant investments it still lags behind the United States.

Xi no longer willing to tolerate underperforming economy Jon Taylor, University of Texas at San Antonio

What do the experts think?

However, Huang Qifan, former mayor of Chongqing known for his economic knowledge said China's biggest choke point in modernizing its economy lies in the limits of developing productive services – an umbrella term describing sectors and technologies primarily designed to improve traditional manufacturing, such as cloud computing or financial and legal advice.

If you have a large manufacturing sector but the proportion of productive services is low, you can only produce mid- to low-value manufactured goods, he said.

We are able to manufacture the latest equipment for the 5G network, but we cannot use it. It's like building a port but without anyone to manage it, repairing a road but without cars, Huang said in a speech on new productive forces in Guangzhou last December.

Jon Taylor, chair of the political science department at the University of Texas at San Antonio, has closely followed the expression's evolution. He said its use highlights the next stage of commercialization of technology and science in the name of economic growth, as China continues to seek self-reliance in core technologies.

Xi is no longer willing to tolerate an underperforming economy, hence his emphasis on growing capacity for technological innovation, Taylor said.

Xi said the party will need to develop new theories focused on new productive forces, signaling that the party must rethink some key aspects of how it manages China's economy, including state ownership and allocation of resources. resources, he said, adding that he expects to see more information on the concept soon.