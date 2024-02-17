Politics
China places high hopes on new productive forces in search of engines of sustainable growth
But the past year has been particularly difficult for the Chinese economy, which relies heavily on the manufacturing and real estate sectors.
What will they look like?
Xi said original and disruptive local innovation will incubate new industries, new models and new drivers to help the country achieve scientific and technological autonomy to lead the battle in core technologies.
[New productive forces] will guide the construction of a modernized industrial model, Xi said, adding that innovation should be practically and substantively applied to industrial and value chains.
Green investments, the digital economy, science and technology have all been cited as potential catalysts for growth and are associated with this concept.
Dutch chip tools giant ASML warns of continued risks of US-China tensions
Dutch chip tools giant ASML warns of continued risks of US-China tensions
Where does the term come from?
What challenges must be overcome?
Following Xi's visit, Heilongjiang released an action plan to accelerate the formation of new productive forces, and the province identified 24 industries, many of which are related to high-tech industry, that should receive more of support, according to a report by China Central Television. state broadcaster last month.
During Premier Li Qiang's January visit to Shaanxi, a heavily industrialized province in the northwest, he highlighted other challenges while calling for new productive forces to support the economy.
Li said manufacturers should be willing to splurge on research and development (R&D) to compete among the top ranks in the global market, while visiting companies that produce niobium-titanium ingots, semiconductors and automobile parts.
Beijing has emphasized the development of indigenous technologies as its relations with the United States have deteriorated, and China has become the second largest spending country on R&D, although despite significant investments it still lags behind the United States.
What do the experts think?
If you have a large manufacturing sector but the proportion of productive services is low, you can only produce mid- to low-value manufactured goods, he said.
We are able to manufacture the latest equipment for the 5G network, but we cannot use it. It's like building a port but without anyone to manage it, repairing a road but without cars, Huang said in a speech on new productive forces in Guangzhou last December.
Jon Taylor, chair of the political science department at the University of Texas at San Antonio, has closely followed the expression's evolution. He said its use highlights the next stage of commercialization of technology and science in the name of economic growth, as China continues to seek self-reliance in core technologies.
Xi is no longer willing to tolerate an underperforming economy, hence his emphasis on growing capacity for technological innovation, Taylor said.
Xi said the party will need to develop new theories focused on new productive forces, signaling that the party must rethink some key aspects of how it manages China's economy, including state ownership and allocation of resources. resources, he said, adding that he expects to see more information on the concept soon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3252204/china-puts-high-expectations-new-productive-forces-search-sustainable-growth-engines
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan's PTI denied permission to hold protests in Islamabad
- China places high hopes on new productive forces in search of engines of sustainable growth
- The verdict in New York is in, but Donald Trump and Tish James are not giving up
- Going out in Montpellier: family visit, Bollywood, chifoumi, techno… ideas for this Saturday
- Kansas State University
- Essence Fashion Digest: Zendaya Wears Archive Mugler, Met Gala Announces Its Theme, and More
- Here are the ChatGPT maker's competitors after dropping Sora
- Didn't you feel it? The 4.7 magnitude Falls City earthquake was felt in San Antonio
- Opening ceremony of the Busan table tennis team worlds held in South Korea-Xinhua
- Google's new AI on Android is a serious game changer
- Alexey Navalny's wife shoots Putin after prison says Navalny has died
- Indonesia: Voters choose to stay on the path of economic development