Imran Khan's PTI denied permission to hold protests in Islamabad





NEW DELHI: Islamabad Deputy Commissioner has refused to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a protest demonstration on Saturday against allegations of “rigging” in the 2024 general elections, as reported by ARY News . the PTI's request, citing section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in force in the capital, which prohibits demonstrations. According to Geo News, the administration has also asked citizens to avoid getting involved in any political gatherings. “Islamabad police should take action against those participating in the protest demonstration,” he added. Earlier, PTI Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat announced that he would lead Saturday's protest from Islamabad's F9 Park to the National Press Club, as reported by Geo News. Marwat said PTI founder Imran Khan wanted his supporters to join the protest at 11:30 am with the same force as on February 8. He also assured that the demonstration would remain peaceful, but warned that if the police intervened, the movement would continue until “the results are not changed”. PTI leader Asad Qaiser, after meeting Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders in Islamabad, extended an invitation to other political parties who believe that there was “rigging” in the elections to join the party. nationwide demonstration. The PTI had earlier released a white paper on Friday alleging fraud and decided to begin its protests on February 17. PTI chief Barrister Saif confirmed the decision to sit on the opposition benches in the Central and Punjab Assembly, as reported by Dawn. Further, in the second phase, these parties could form an alliance in the center and provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI-backed independent candidates have the potential to form the government with a two-thirds majority. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/imran-khans-pti-denied-permission-to-hold-protests-in-islamabad/articleshow/107769479.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos