Trump won't rule out 16-week abortion ban, but won't commit either





As President Trump has stated, he would sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that would satisfy everyone, campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump's reported proposal would be less draconian than some state bans implemented by Republican politicians and would allow exceptions for rape, incest and endangering life.

But a 16-week national ban would still restrict access to tens of millions of people, including those living in Democratic-controlled states where abortion rights have recently expanded.

President Joe Biden, who has sought to make reproductive rights a key part of his reelection efforts, seized on the report and blasted the idea of ​​a nationwide ban.

This election aims to restore our rights. Without restricting them, Biden said in a statement. Donald Trump wants to take away your rights.

Biden's campaign held a press call Friday to capitalize on the Times report, in which allies stressed that even a 16-week ban would amount to a harsh and unpopular restriction on women's rights.

He's trying to portray himself as a moderate, said Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All. We're going to make him own every inch of this crisis he created.

The exchanges are the latest illustration of the difficulty Trump faces in finding a message on abortion, after the Supreme Court justices he appointed were instrumental in the high court's decision.

Since then, voter reactions to these decisions have plagued Republicans, contributing to a series of electoral defeats and sparking a war within the Republican Party over how to proceed on the issue. Trump has notably avoided taking a clear stance, boasting of his role in overturning Roe but refusing to publicly support conservative groups pushing for federal restrictions.

Minutes after the New York Times report was published, major anti-abortion groups were divided, with some approving Trump's 16-week ban and others calling it insufficient.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President, who plans to spend a record $92 million this year on state and federal election campaigns and ballot fights in an effort to maintain and advancing restrictions on abortion, called the position compassionate.

We strongly agree with President Trump on protecting babies from abortion-related violence at 16 weeks when they are experiencing pain, said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser , which previously asked candidates to support a 15-week abortion ban.

But Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, was among those who called on Trump to clarify his position and approve stricter limits on the procedure.

Mr. President, we ask you to defend the needs of innocent people over the commercial interests of a billion-dollar abortion company, she said in a statement to POLITICO. A limit on abortion to 4 months and 16 weeks would allow more than 9 abortions out of 10 and would not make anyone happy; Not those who want to protect life by law, nor those whose entire agenda in 2024 is death by abortion at all costs.

A 16-week ban, if approved by Congress, would have little effect on the vast majority of abortions performed in the United States. Nearly 94 percent of abortions occur during the first trimester, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many anti-abortion leaders also oppose the rape and incest exemptions that Trump has publicly and privately called for, arguing that fetuses should be protected regardless of how they were conceived.

The Biden camp, meanwhile, has signaled that its main challenge remains persuading voters to reject the prospect of any new restrictions on abortion, regardless of where Trump ultimately ends up. On Friday's call, campaign manager Julie Chvez Rodriguez dismissed Trump's suggestion of a deal, calling it a desperate attempt.

When he says he will do more than anyone to roll back abortion rights, she said, “We believe him.

