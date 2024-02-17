Politics
Is former CHP leader Kldarolu returning to active politics?
Former Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kldarolu returned to the public sphere 100 days after losing his seat to zgr zel, hinting at his return to active politics.
While visiting small businesses at the OSTIM industrial site in Ankara, the former leader of the main opposition party quoted former President Sleyman Demirel and said: “Politics has an entrance but no exit.”
After the May 2023 election defeat, the opposition alliance was broken and former CHP leader Kldarolu, as the alliance's presidential candidate, faced heavy criticism from of his party and his alliance partners. After losing his seat to the rising leader of the CHP parliamentary group, zgr zel, Kldarolu's political activities took place calmly.
According to information obtained by YetkinReport, Ekrem Erol, a small trader from OSTIM, invited Kldarolu to his repair shop for breakfast. Kldarolu accepted the invitation, saying: “I will buy the simits” and went to OSTM with his colleagues Blent Kuolu, Metin Ltf Baydar and Metin Ik.
During the tea discussion, which included local traders and workers, Kldarolu began with the words: “Politics has an entrance, but no exit,” and continued:
“We entered politics, all right. Even if you want to go out, you can't. In any case, you have to get involved. The country has a world of problems; you have to be involved. Even if you don't express your point of view, you must observe, learn, speak and listen. What are citizens' concerns? Because it changes… The environment changes, the problems change, the people change. The politician must adapt to this change.
As a summary of politics
With the words “Politics has no exit”, Kldarolu was referring to Sleyman Demirel's statement after the end of his presidency: “Politics has only one door, it says 'enter' on it; i.e. “entrance”. Politics does not have a door that says “Exit” on it.
Kldarolu continues with another example from Demirel:
“After leaving the presidency, Demirel did not leave politics. When I went to see him, he was sitting there with books, guests next to him, chatting with them, saying something. We also, of course, say something from time to time, ask, to learn. The experience is something else.
After repeating Demirel's statement on a TV show in 2005: “There is no way out,” he added: “I said I would not do party politics after the presidency.” But I am concerned about the problems of the country and the world.
Former CHP leader: inside the party never matters
Regarding developments within the CHP and questions about internal party politics, Kldarolu said, “I want my party to succeed,” adding, “I never discuss internal party issues outside.”
Meanwhile, during Kldarolu's visit to Ekrem Erol's workplace, two hanging signs attracted attention. One of them was the slogan used by Ekrem mamolu when he won the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in 2019: “Everything will be fine.” The other was the statement of the owner of the workplace: “I will walk these paths again with the same enthusiasm that you will be shocked. »
Since the electoral defeat in May 2023, Trkiyes' main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has been grappling with internal conflicts that have undermined the party. However, on top of this, an unprecedented situation has emerged in Turkish politics: the CHP, not President Recep Tayyip Erdoans' ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), appears to be the central target of almost all opposition parties during their local elections. campaign.
You can read the full report here:
Turkish opposition unites against unusual enemy: CHP as central target
