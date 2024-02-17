Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI to sit in opposition in Parliament and protest against 'election rigging' | World News





NEW DELHI: Jailed Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced its decision to sit in opposition in Parliament and launch a nationwide protest against allegations of electoral fraud. Pakistan's major political parties attempted to form a federal government following the split verdict in the February 8 elections. While PTI-backed independent candidates performed well in the elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed to have enough numbers to form the government while some independents joined the PML-Nawaz party. N after the elections. PTI chief Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Friday that the party would sit in opposition both at the Center and in the key province of Punjab, following PTI's instructions. founder Imran Khan. The decision came after the party nominated Umar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate and Aslam Iqbal as Punjab chief minister. Saif, while speaking to the media, explained that the party decided to sit in opposition despite evidence that their candidates won and the results were not changed. “We decided to sit in opposition despite the fact that if we had won seats based on our votes and the results had not been changed, perhaps we could have been at the Center today with 180 seats. We have proof that our candidates won,” he said. The party also published a white paper against allegations of fraud and plans to launch its protests from Saturday. The PTI central committee met on Friday and finalized plans for the nationwide protest campaign on “We will not take any political revenge, but will take the country and the nation forward in the interest of the development of the country and the nation,” said PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan after a speech at the 30 Minute Meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi. The meeting urged the entire nation to come out of their homes against “massive rigging”. The meeting also demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner. PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the year 2024 will be remembered for the “biggest electoral fraud” in Pakistan's history against the party and its candidates. “According to our estimates, out of 177 [National Assembly] seats that were supposed to be ours, only 92 were allocated to us. And 85 seats were taken away from us fraudulently,” Hasan said. Hasan claimed that there was a huge difference in the number of votes polled for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats. He said that the number of rejected votes, in some cases, exceeded the margin of victory.

