Modis Atmanirbhar Bharat is the key to India's overall national power





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, resonates as a strategic imperative for the nation's future prosperity and security. Adopting this vision, Prime Minister Modi has placed significant emphasis on the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, considering it as the cornerstone of India's development into a formidable force in the years to come. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is banking big on the Atmanirbhar Bharat program to ensure a developed India in the years to come. The genesis of the program, announced by Prime Minister Modi on May 12, 2020, marked a pivotal moment in India's trajectory towards self-sufficiency, particularly in crucial sectors like manufacturing. At the heart of this vision is the belief that a nation's overall power is deeply rooted in its manufacturing prowess, a belief underlined by the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to strengthening India's industrial capabilities. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Indeed, the results so far are promising, especially in sectors like civil and military industry. The PM Modi-led Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has catalyzed significant investments, with an outlay close to two billion dollars and disbursements of around 4,500 crores in 14 sectors. Likewise, in the field of defense, the transformation is palpable, with exports up sharply 686 crore during the Congress-UPA regime at a commendable amount 16,000 crore today, reflecting a twenty-three-fold increase. There is no doubt that Atmanirbhar Bharat holds the key to unlocking India's potential as a burgeoning military-industrial complex, a testament to Prime Minister Modi's strategic foresight. From domestic production of advanced weapons to expanding export capabilities, India's rise on the global defense stage is underway. Initiatives such as Tata's involvement in the manufacturing of the C-295 aircraft and Boeing's contributions highlight the country's new prowess in defense manufacturing. However, formidable challenges loom on the horizon, threatening to stifle the momentum of Prime Minister Modi's vision. The entrenched bureaucracy, unwilling to relinquish its grip on power, poses a significant obstacle to the success of the program. Institutions like the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) cling to outdated paradigms, hindering the integration of the private sector into defense manufacturing. To overcome these obstacles, a paradigm shift is imperative. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, coupled with streamlined procurement policies, are essential to realize the full potential of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is the responsibility of the defense establishment to align its objectives, thereby paving the way for smooth collaboration with the private sector. To truly ascend to the echelons of global power, India must prioritize the development of high-tech defense capabilities. Critical areas such as aircraft engines and rocket propulsion require concerted efforts to bridge the technology gap with countries like the United States and China. Strategic partnerships with global entities like Safran and GE offer opportunities for technological leapfrogging, provided that decisions are accelerated and bureaucratic inertia is overturned. In an era marked by geopolitical uncertainties, the imperative of self-reliance in defense cannot be overstated. Reliance on foreign suppliers exposes vulnerabilities that India cannot afford, particularly in times of crisis. India imports nearly 60 percent of its equipment from Russia, which is at war in Ukraine. India is studying the equipment systems of Israel, at war in Gaza. The urgency to fortify India's military-industrial complex has never been more acute. The time for rhetoric is over; decisive action is the need of the hour.

