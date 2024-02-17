Why China's 'unstoppable' 175 billion army now poses the biggest threat to the world order – and the West can't keep up

China has built an unstoppable military under Xi Jinping's ruthless dictatorship, which poses the biggest threat to the world order, experts have warned.

As the West prepares for global conflict, Europe is struggling to keep pace with Beijing's formidable €175 billion military and nuclear arsenal.

And experts have warned The Sun that while Europe focuses on the war raging in Ukraine, China is increasing its capacity to unleash the full might of its forces on an unsuspecting West.

Xi Jinping, 70, an authoritarian tyrant, has ruled China with an iron fist for more than a decade and has long aimed for global domination.

Like his friend Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Xi imprisons those who criticize his regime and invests billions in developing new weapons to frighten his enemies.

British military think tank the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) revealed this week that China's defense budget will rise to an incredible $175 billion in 2023.

China's military power

Xi's army is the largest in the world, with more than two million assets.

China's considerable land, naval, air and reserve forces constitute this enormous figure, which far exceeds that of any other superpower army.

Even the United States – second only to China – has an active reserve army of around 1.3 million.

China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities, including developing new and innovative weapons. Professor Ashtok Swain, Uppsala University

China also has a terrifying nuclear arsenal – a development that has accelerated in recent years as the world order is shaken by increasing conflict.

It is estimated that Xi may now have around 500 nuclear warheads, with more on the way for future weapons of mass destruction.

While Russia and the United States have more – more than 5,000 each – experts fear that China's ability to invest money in new developments behind the scenes means the threat is somewhat hidden.

We cannot quantify what is happening in a country that is not very transparent. Our perception is that they could be ahead if they aren't already. Meia Nouwens, China expert at the IISS

Meia Nouwens, China expert at the IISS, explained that the West will seek to strengthen its technology and weapons of war in the face of China's impressive arsenal.

But Western countries fear that we will not be able to match China's formidable resources.

She told The Sun that China is capable of investing a lot of money in testing and developing new weapons, all behind a curtain of secrecy.

This has, to some extent, led to insecurity in the West about our own abilities to do so, Meia said.

We cannot quantify what is happening in a country that is not very transparent.

Our perception is that they could be ahead if they aren't already, which makes us insecure about keeping up and makes us feel like we need to figure things out faster.

China's nuclear arsenal

An explosive Pentagon report claimed last year that China plans to double its terrifying nuclear arsenal in just six years – meaning it could have enough nuclear weapons to destroy the world 10 times over.

China also had a wide range of dubious allies, including Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia – meaning its expanding military and nuclear stockpiles could be bolstered by its relationships with other ruthless dictators.

And Ashok Swain, a professor of peace and security at Uppsala University, told The Sun that although China has fewer nuclear weapons than the West or Russia, it is “developing more powerful nuclear bombs and modernizes their vectors.”

“China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities, including developing new and innovative weapons,” he warned.

The security analyst also told The Sun that while some Western countries are working to strengthen their own military strength, progress made so far is “minimal” and aimed at Russia rather than China.

They are not only developing new weapon systems. They deploy them and, to a certain extent, are the pioneers Robert Wall, IISS

He also explained that there is “considerable secrecy surrounding the capabilities of China's nuclear arsenal.”

Robert Wall, an IISS security expert, warned The Sun that Chinese weapons pose an even greater threat to the West than Russia – despite Putin's bloodthirsty attempts to absorb Ukraine.

He warned: China is modernizing in all areas, land, air and sea, and in some areas it has really made great progress. »

Beijing, he explained, has spent years catching up with Russia and the United States. Today, in certain areas, they are completely caught up.

They do it very strategically, very deliberately. And they're not just developing new weapons systems. They are deploying them and, to a certain extent, pioneering them.

China's advanced energy weapons have the potential to neutralize the West Ashok Swain

Last year, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Vladimir Putin was not even close to how dangerous Xi was.

And Professor Swain warned of the threat of space conflict posed by China: “In the next 10 to 15 years, China's air power and space technology could potentially surpass US capabilities.

“China’s advanced energy weapons have the potential to neutralize the West by destroying or damaging satellites.”

Threats from Taiwan and World War III

China's hidden presence around Taiwan has intensified in recent months, as Xi's huge army provokes the islands with invasion rehearsals.

Beijing considers the self-ruled island its own domain – and has vowed to take Taiwan by force if necessary.

Taiwan, however, insists that it is an independent nation after separating from mainland China in 1949.

Just a few weeks ago, Taiwan elected Lai Ching-te as its new president, severing already tense relations between the two countries.

Some experts believe China will use blockades to cut the island off from Western support until it gives in – others believe Beijing could deploy its forces on Taiwan's “red beaches.”

IISS security analysts said this week that Beijing was stepping up flights to Taiwan's air defense zone and military activities nearby, setting a precedent for potential action.

And the battle for Taiwan has strained relations between the United States and China, further increasing the threat to the West and the world order.

According to US intelligence estimates, Xi has ordered the Chinese military to be ready to annex Taiwan by 2027 – the 100th anniversary of President Chaos' creation of the communist Red Army.

And General Sir Richard Barrons has warned the Sun that there are fears a “misunderstanding” could trigger “uncontrolled escalation” – leading to all-out war between China, Taiwan and the United States.

While the Chinese threat bubbles in the background, a constant and latent fear around a potential third world war looms over the West.

One of its most unstable allies, Iran, is preparing to organize terrifying military exercises with China and Russia within weeks in response to NATO war games.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, China's Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Putin have already been compared to the “Axis of Evil” of World War II.

With their combined nuclear power, fearsome armies, and hatred of Western life, the alliance poses a very real risk to the West.

8 Anti-landing spikes on Little Kinmen Island, Taiwan's frontline Credit: AFP

8 Xi Jinping now poses greater threat to West than Putin, experts warn Credit: Reuters