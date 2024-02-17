Trump ordered to pay $354.9 million by New York court in civil fraud case | Donald Trump News





Former US president loses trial; prohibited from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Donald Trump must pay $354.9 million in fines for fraudulently overestimating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled, dealing the former US president a new legal setback in a civil case that jeopardizes his real estate empire.

Judge Arthur Engoron also barred Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for three years.

Engoron reversed its earlier September decision ordering the dissolution of companies that control pillars of Trump's real estate empire, saying Friday that it was no longer necessary as it named an independent monitor and chief compliance officer to oversee activities of Trump.

The lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump and his family businesses of overestimating his net worth by $3.6 billion a year for a decade in order to deceive bankers into giving them better deals. Loan conditions.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the affair a political vendetta by James, a Democratic elected official. Trump is expected to appeal Engoron's decision on Friday.

The civil fraud case could deal a major blow to Trump's real estate empire as the businessman-turned-politician leads the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the US election on 5 november.

Engoron ruled in September that Trump engaged in fraud and ordered the partial dissolution of his business empire. The full implications of this order are not yet clear, and Trump is attractive.

Trumps legal issues

Friday's ruling came after a contentious three-month trial in Manhattan.

During provocative and tortuous testimony in November, Trump acknowledged that some of his real estate values ​​were inaccurate, but insisted that banks were obligated to do their due diligence.

He used his occasional court appearances as impromptu campaign stops, delivering incendiary remarks to reporters and insisting that his enemies were using the courts to prevent him from taking back the White House.

Trump is heading toward the Republican nomination despite a host of other legal problems.

He is charged in four criminal cases, including one in New York related to secret payments he made to an adult star before the 2016 election. The judge in that case set a trial date Thursday for March 25 despite objections from Trump's lawyers, who sought to delay it because of Trump's busy legal and political schedule.

Trump was also indicted in Florida for his handling of classified documents after leaving office, as well as in Washington and Georgia for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

During the civil case in New York, Trump lashed out in the courtroom on Jan. 11 at the judge and James while proclaiming his innocence. You have your own agenda, Trump chided Engoron, who told Trump's lawyer to control your client. At the trial, the judge fined Trump $15,000 for twice violating a silence order against disparaging court personnel.

Engoron ruled in September that Trump's financial statements were fraudulent, leaving the lawsuit to focus on how much penalties Trump would have to pay. James sought $370 million in penalties and a ban on commercial real estate in New York against Trump and his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The trial gave rise to dramatic testimony. In a defiant appearance on the witness stand, Trump bragged about his business acumen and accused James and Engoron of partisanship. Former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen testified for the state.

Cohen testified that he manipulated the value of Trump's real estate holdings to match the figure Mr. Trump told us. Trump then called Cohen a disgraceful guy. His lawyers questioned Cohen about his criminal record and accused him of lying to increase his book sales and podcast traffic.

Donald Jr., Eric and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump also testified. They said they had little or no involvement in their father's financial statements when they ran the Trump Organization, an umbrella company for Trump's many business ventures. Unlike her brothers, Ivanka Trump was not accused.

