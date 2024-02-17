How a recession and by-election misery sent Rishi Sunak back to square one

For three days, it seemed Rishi Sunak he had a good week of the rarest things to himself.

Keir Starmer was reeling from Labor's woes in Rochdale and, despite economists' predictions to the contrary, inflation did not rise again when the latest figures were released on Wednesday.

But everything changed at 7 a.m. the next day.

It was then that the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed that the UK economy shrank by 0.3% in the final quarter of last year.

Added to the 0.1% contraction over the previous three months, this means the country was officially in recession, exactly what the Prime Minister declared. I promised this wouldn't happen.

Then, in the early hours of Friday morning, the Conservatives lost two by-elections to Labor in previously safe seats.

And while this was not entirely unexpected, the scale of the defeats, particularly at Wellingborough, confirmed the party's worst fears.

This has been the situation for 18 months and it shows no signs of changing, a former Conservative cabinet member told HuffPost UK at the time.

The by-election results have just confirmed how bad things are, but perhaps more people will realize that now.

Electoral expert Sir John Curtice said the Conservatives were facing defeat in the general election, notably because the party was losing voters to Labor and the British Reformists.

The right-wing party took 10% of the vote in Kingswood and 13% in Wellingborough, sending chills down the spines of many Conservative MPs who are nervously eyeing their own majority.

Reform UK has now started casting votes in ballot boxes, Curtice said.

The problem this means for the Conservatives is that for every voter who moves to Labor, there is now another who moves to Reform.

That means the coalition of pro-Brexit voters that carried Boris Johnson to victory in 2019 is only becoming more fragmented as Reformers threaten to take more votes away from the Conservatives.

The end result, says Curtice, is that Sir Keir Starmer looks as likely to be the next Prime Minister as he did 24 hours ago, if not more.

This is despite the Labor leader enduring one of his worst weeks since taking office almost four years ago.

While the party's U-turn on a pledge to spend 28 billion a year on green energy projects is still fresh in the memory, its campaign for the upcoming Rochdale by-election has gone up in smoke.

A recording of Labor candidate Azhar Ali accusing Israel of allowing the October 7 Hamas attack to take place as a pretext to invade Gaza was leaked to the Mail on Sunday.

Ali issued a full apology and, at first, the party chose to support him.

But as Starmer wondered what to do, other audio recordings of the same event emerged, in which Ali referred to Jews working in the media. Within hours, Labor withdrew its support for him, although it was too late to remove him from the ballot.

HuffPost UK has learned that the party was initially urged not to sack Ali by Jewish groups, who feared it would give an open target to George Galloway, who also represents his British Workers' Party in Rochdale.

They don't want Galloway in the Commons spreading his poison, a source said.

Labor leaders considered announcing that their candidate would not take the post of party whip if he won, nor would he stand in the general election. However, the emergence of the second recording made his position untenable.

If George Galloway was not a candidate the decision would have been much easier, a senior Labor figure has said.

But showing that we are serious about tackling anti-Semitism and prioritizing that over a by-election victory is a good message to send.

A senior Conservative MP said there was no chance his party would profit from the controversy.

Rochdale is a bubble problem – it just doesn't resonate outside of Westminster, he said.

The last 48 hours also appear to have ended any lingering chance that Sunak could opt for an election in May, the reasoning being that by taking long action there is always a chance that something will happen to put the Conservatives back in the race .

But one veteran backbencher said: I have always been in favor of a May election because it is our best chance of getting back a decent number of Tory MPs.

The Conservatives are now reduced to warning their former supporters that a vote for reform simply increases the chances of a Labor government by splitting the right-wing vote.

This led Labor to attack Reform by insisting the party had failed to meet expectations in the by-election.

An insider said: 13% at Wellingborough is an underachievement for them. UKIP came second in 2015 with 19.6%.

But a Reformed source told HuffPost UK: We doubled our all-time best result twice in one night, have done better than the national polling average since the start, and without the influence, the people, the money, national recognition or local knowledge that Labor has.

If the results are underperforming, they better watch out when we get back into swing.

For Sunak, however, the prospect of the Conservatives regaining their momentum this side of the general election seems remote.

The Prime Minister likes to warn that a Labor government would take the country back to square one.

Ironically, at the end of a week that initially seemed to be going well, that's precisely where he finds himself.

