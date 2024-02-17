BJP winning 370 seats will be a real tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh leave after hoisting the party flag during the BJP National Council meeting at the Bharat Mandapam , in New Delhi, February 17, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17 asked BJP members to build the party's Lok Sabha election campaign around its work for the poor, development of the country and better reputation globally, saying that winning 370 seats would be a real tribute to its main ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. . Mookerjee was a staunch opponent of Article 370, which granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government removed the article in August 2019. Addressing a meeting of BJP national office bearers before the start of the party congress, he said every polling booth worker should now focus on the polling booths and ensure at least 370 more votes for the party every voting in the next elections only in 2019. Briefing reporters about Mr. Modi's speech, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said the prime minister had told the meeting that the opposition would raise “unnecessary and emotional issues” during the polls, but that the Party members are expected to stick to issues of development, pro-poor policies and the country's growing global position. Tawde said the party would launch a campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of various central government schemes from February 25. Modi noted that he had been leading a government, including over 12 years as Gujarat chief minister, for almost 23 years and there were no allegations of corruption. “It has been a period of 'aarop mukt' and 'vikas yukt',” he said in his briefing, noting that there has been no example of such a long tenure without anyone has been tainted.

