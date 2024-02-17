Politics
Turkey and Egypt turn the page on a decade of friction by showing friendship
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Cairo this week officially ended more than a decade of animosity with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, with the two leaders committing their countries to a new era of cooperation.
A military fanfare and gun salute greeted Erdogan upon his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday, as Sissi rolled out the red carpet for his Turkish counterpart.
Until recently, the two leaders were rather accustomed to exchanging angry barbs. But now there is talk of cooperation to prevent Israel's imminent military offensive against Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip and the growing humanitarian crisis there.
“We will continue cooperation and solidarity with our Egyptian brothers to stop the bloodshed in Gaza,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Sissi.
“In the medium term, we are ready to work with Egypt to ensure that Gaza recovers and is rebuilt.”
A break that has lasted for a decade
Bilateral relations were deeply frozen after Sisi ousted Erdogan's close ally Mohamed Morsi in a 2013 coup.
Erdogan's visit to Cairo was the result of intense and ultimately successful diplomatic efforts to end years of antagonism between the leaders.
“Reconciliation, an official visit by the Turkish president to Egypt, a meeting there are in themselves significant,” observes the international relations expert. Soli Ozellecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul.
“Given what happened in the past, this is obviously a major decision by President Erdogan and President Sissi.”
Crackdown on critical media
For years, groups affiliated with Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood and critics of Sisi have broadcast broadcasts from Istanbul, further stoking tensions between Turkey and Egypt.
“These Political Islam“Islam-inspired narratives across the region are obviously seen as corrosive by the Egyptian government,” the political scientist says.Jalel Harchaouifrom the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies in London.
Harchaoui says Ankara's measures to reduce opposition television broadcasts in recent years have facilitated rapprochement with Cairo.
“It has always found its place in the possibility of broadcasting throughout the Istanbul region. But Erdogan managed to reduce these freedoms as part of his conversation with Cairo,” explains Harchaoui.
Regional realignment
The deployment of Turkish troops in the Middle East and North Africa also constitutes a point of tension with Cairo. Turkey and Egypt have supported rival camps in the Libyan civil war.
But Erdogan, speaking to the media with Sissi, promised a new era of cooperation.
“We had the opportunity to assess the problems in Libya, Sudan and Somalia,” the Turkish president said. “We provide our full support for the unity, solidarity, territorial integrity and peace of these three brotherly countries.”
During his visit to Cairo, Erdogan stressed that rapprochement with Sisi was part of a broader policy of restoring ties in the region.
“We never want to see conflicts, tensions or crises in Africa, the Middle East or anywhere else in our geography,” Erdogan said.
“To this end, we are determined to increase our contacts with Egypt at all levels for the establishment of peace and stability in our region.”
Breakthrough in Libya?
Turkey and Egypt are two of the region's powers, and the rivalry between the two countries has only exacerbated conflicts in the region, particularly in Libya, says a Libyan security analyst. Aya Burweila.
“In general, I think it’s a good thing,” she said of their rapprochement. “I think this is also helpful for Libya, because both sides support different factions in Libya. And the stalemate has been going on for so long.
“It’s time for the existing powers to find something that everyone can agree on, and there is agreement to be found.”
Burweila believes that Erdogan's rapprochement with Sissi and the region as a whole also arose from the realization that cooperation is more productive than rivalry.
“I think both sides realized that the best way to move forward was to cooperate and discuss, and that Turkey understood that without economic partners in the Middle East, it cannot move forward,” she said. declared.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, visiting Libya this month, stressed the importance of Erdogan's meetings in Cairo in securing Libya's long-term future.
Erdogan and Sissi also discussed the development of the region's energy resources.
Such cooperation, observers suggest, could mark a new era in bilateral relations between these two regional heavyweights.
