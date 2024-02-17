Trump will have to sell assets to pay $355 million fraud charges





Donald Trump's companies have filed for bankruptcy six times, but he may now be on the verge of bankruptcy. A New York judge fined the former president $355 million on Friday after finding him liable for lying about his wealth and the value of his New York properties, before past interest charges. to the judgment, which the New York attorney general's office says adds about another $100 million. Then there's the $4 million owed by Eric Trump and Don Jr. each which, come on, who really owns that money? The giant liabilities are due in part to the complete lack of remorse by Trump and his organizations, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled, as well as its deterrent effect: Trump and the leaders of the Trump Organization would likely continue their fraudulent activities unless the Court grants a significant injunction. . Add to that the $88 million he owes writer E. Jean Carroll for twice defaming her, and Trump owes about $540 million. That would wipe out almost all of his estimated cash flow and vaporize about a sixth of his total net worth.

Trump can afford it, but he'll probably have to sell something big. His net worth, according to Forbes and Bloomberg, is between $2.6 billion and $3.1 billion, but most of it is tied up in his buildings and other properties. His cash balance is about $600 million, Bloomberg estimates, and he can't use money from his campaign or political action committee to pay those fines. Some of his attorney fees may be paid with money he has raised from donors, but it is unclear exactly what money is being paid to which attorneys between the four criminal cases he is fighting.

There are very few workarounds available to one to get money. According to Bloomberg, Trump's businesses made money for tenants, and he made about $100 million in profit after selling the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., in 2022, although it is unclear not how much of that money is left. The self-proclaimed debt king will not be able to obtain a loan from a financial institution supervised or licensed by New York state regulators, Engoron ruled. While that doesn't eliminate every bank in the country, it does exclude a lot of them that could afford that kind of risk. (There are, of course, hedge funds and other shadow banks, but they would probably charge him a lot more.) Trump will appeal the decision, but it won't really save him much time or provide him with any real relief . He will have to pay or post a cash bond in 30 days, and any delay adds interest and other expenses to the money he already owes.

Taking a closer look at his holdings, it appears that Trump may have bigger problems ahead. Its largest holding, by value, is a minority partnership with Vornado at 555 California Street in San Francisco, a commercial office building in a city in the throes of a doom loop. Microsoft, a former tenant, is trying to sell its offices there, and a neighboring building recently saw its value drop by 80 percent. If you look through the list of other Trump properties in New York, most of the properties his name is attached to are similar properties, but under deals that aren't as simple as someone simply owning the property title. At 40 Wall Street, for example, he has a ground lease, meaning he pays the building's owners, the wealthy German Hinneberg family, for the right to rent it. Since commercial real estate is in the throes of a valuation crisis, if Trump needs to start selling off any of these assets, he will likely offer someone a backup sale.

This post has been updated.

