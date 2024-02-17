Politics
Rivals claim election fraud as Prabowo remains on track to become Indonesia's next president
JAKARTA – Although there are signs that Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will be the country's next president, not everyone is convinced, with some saying the electoral process was unfair and calling it the death of the democracy.
Mr. Prabowo is on track to win the election by a wide margin, election commission results showed on Feb. 16 afternoon with about 51 percent of votes counted. The final result is not expected until March, but early indications suggest the former general will succeed outgoing popular leader Joko Widodo.
Mr. Prabowo came first with 56.85 percent of the vote, more than double his closest rival, according to the electoral commission's website.
Meanwhile, the vote share of former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, an independent candidate, stood at 25.15 percent on February 16, and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, the nominated candidate by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), had 18 percent.
Neither candidate has conceded defeat, with their campaign managers alleging voter fraud while independent analysts have found no such evidence so far.
Local media reported that representatives from both camps met several times after the sample counts were released, prompting Mr. Prabowo to declare victory on February 14.
PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto told reporters in Jakarta on February 15 that a special team would be formed with members of Mr. Anies' campaign team, but did not provide further details. .
The head of Mr. Anies' legal team, Mr. Ari Yusuf Amir, was quoted in the media as saying that there had been cheating and that the two sides would work together to resolve this issue.
We have the same interest in upholding the law and democracy, which is why we communicated with them. We have met several times, we will follow up later, Mr. Ari said on February 16, referring to Mr. Ganjar's campaign team.
The topic RIP Demokrasi has been trending on
People like user X @Ilhamarief28 spoke out against the elections and their results. In a February 14 tweet, posted shortly after sample counts showed Mr. Prabowo in the lead, he posted the words RIP (rest in peace) democracy.
I now understand why Indonesia has always been a developing country and never progressed, apparently because most of its people chose not to progress, he said in a tweet that was liked more 24,000 times and shared by more than 7,000 users.
Small-scale protests took place in Jakarta, with more than a hundred people gathering on February 15 in front of the city's presidential palace on Thursday evening. They were seen brandishing yellow cards, whistling and unfurling a banner that read: “Save democracy.”
Among the reasons why @Ilhamarief28 and others have lamented the electoral process and its results is a sense of establishment interference, particularly in the decision to greenlight the candidacy of M's running mate. Prabowos, who is also the son of the president, Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming. Raka.
Mr. Widodo, who remains very popular among Indonesians, has not officially endorsed anyone in the race to succeed him. But his son's decision to run as Mr Prabowo's running mate is widely seen as a presidential seal of approval.
Critics have also alleged that Mr. Widodo rolled out populist programs allegedly to support Mr. Prabowos' presidential candidacy, ranging from financial aid to mitigate the effects of climate change on low-income farmers, to the first salary increase for civil servants in five years.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/rivals-claim-voter-fraud-as-prabowo-stays-on-track-to-be-indonesia-s-next-president
