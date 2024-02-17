Politics
Indonesian elections: a curious result
Indonesian President Joko Widodo concluded his second five-year term on Tuesday with national elections in which his chosen successors won a convincing victory. Jokowi, as everyone calls him, still enjoys 70 percent public approval and he has every right to be proud of his past.
The national economy grew 43 percent under his rule and democracy became normal in a country where dictatorship was once the norm. People are living better, the coups and massacres are long behind them and Indonesia is becoming a major player internationally (4th in population, 16th in economy).
But something weird just happened. Prabowo Subianto was elected president.
Former General Prabowo Subianto is a living symbol of the bad old days. His father came from a wealthy family and served as a minister under Indonesia's founding dictator, Sukarno, and the brutal general who ruled for 30 years after him, Suharto.
Prabowo married Suharto's daughter in 1983 and served as commander of special forces fighting resistance fighters in Indonesia-occupied East Timor and separatists in West Irian (New Guinea). In both conflicts he was accused of human rights violations.
The accusations that won't go away, however, concern the kidnapping, torture and murder of pro-democracy protesters during the nonviolent campaign to overthrow Suharto in 1998. It was my superiors who told me what to do, insisted Prabowo 10 years ago. , but this is not really a defense in law.
Prabowo was dishonorably discharged from the army and barred from entry by the United States due to human rights violations. (The ban was only lifted by Donald Trump in 2020.)
But he returned from exile in 2009 and founded a right-wing ultra-nationalist party. With unlimited funds available from his billionaire brother Hashim Djojohadikusomo, he ran for president in 2014 and 2019, but even with the support of other tycoons who control Indonesia's media, he was defeated by Jokowi each time .
Prabowo's political style then fell somewhere between Juan Peron and Benito Mussolini, belligerently anti-foreign and overly dramatic: he sometimes arrived at rallies on a thoroughbred horse. But he gets better political advice these days, and prefers to play a caring grandfather who dances badly on TikTok.
This change of face would not, however, have been enough to allow him to win the presidency, without the help of Jokowi himself who appointed him Minister of Defense in 2019. This greatly intrigued people who admired Jokowi, but gradually the plot became clear.
Nepotism has always been a curse in Indonesian politics, and it turns out Jokowi was not immune. Perhaps he justified his actions by saying that otherwise someone like Prabowo would ruin his legacy after he leaves office (the constitution says two terms is the limit), but in any case he made a secret deal with his old rival.
Obviously, no one will admit it publicly, but actions speak louder than words. The agreement stipulated that after appointing Prabowo as defense minister, he would make Jokowis' eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, his running mate in the 2024 elections.
It worked: Indonesian voters were left with limited choices once the good guys and bad guys struck a deal.
There is of course a coalition of parties behind this deal, but it is hard to believe that Jokowi's son, 36, a political novice, will be a match for the ruthless Prabowo, 72, a veteran of two political wars. . and the real massacre zones of the past.
The current deal is unlikely to work, and Jokowi's ability to control the course of the new government (through his son Gibran) will be much less than he assumes.
Gwynne Dyer's latest book is The Shortest History of War.
