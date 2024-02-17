Covid: stole our freedom and our memory





In previous weeks we had covered the rising death toll in China and watched the devastating images from Italian hospitals as Covid swept through wards and began to claim its victims. There was still a sense of disbelief and the idea that the situation would not be as bad in the UK and here in Scotland. However, as the first Scottish death has been recorded and we have been warned of the likelihood of the numbers soaring, we can all remember where we were when the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown and the severity of the pandemic hit us. Read more: Covid memorial event to take place in Glasgow And for a while there was a spirit of coming together and as we were together, a sense of community emerged and we chatted with distanced neighbors on our doorsteps every Thursday evening to recognize courage and courage. strength of those who were present. First line. We wore masks in stores and wiped down our groceries to keep the virus out.

But for every heartwarming story, there was also one that was heartbreaking. Not only have families been separated by lockdown, but some have been torn apart by the devastating loss of a loved one to Covid. Restrictions in place meant relatives could not hold a loved one's hand in hospital or even offer a comforting hug during a funeral service limited to just a few attendees. Scotland's Covid Memorial, Pollok Park. Photo Colin Mearns. (Image: Newsquest) With few options for support that we would usually cherish during a difficult time or place and time of grief, the loss of a loved one was even more difficult. Deprived of our freedoms and the way of life as we knew it, we have been deprived of our memory.

However, a place has been created for anyone who is struggling or seeking peace and reflection after the pandemic. On March 3, we will gather at the National Covid Memorial in Pollok Country Park. The I Remember memorial was created by artist Alec Finlay, following a campaign initiated and led by The Herald and supported by a public fund. This is a series of wooden tree stands formed from human poses and some deeply personal as they had a hand in their creation. Covid artist Alec Finlay. Photo Colin Mearns. (Image: Newsquest) The first racks installed at Riverside Grove in 2022 have lost their clean, shiny oak look, but that's OK. They have suffered from bad weather, but remain robust and solid and are now part of the natural environment of the park. I guess the supporters, like many of us, are traveling. It's not just over the last four years that we've been on a journey with our readers, our history dates back to 1783 after all, but next month we'll be here to remember it with everyone who feels that now is the time came to join us for the national day of reflection. – no matter where they are in their journey of hope and healing or remembrance and reflection. A minute's silence will take place on March 3 at midday at Pollok Country Park.

