Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Rajkot on February 25





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS in Rajkot next Sunday, marking another milestone in the development of health infrastructure in India. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot, located in Gujarat, is part of the government's initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) to establish new AIIMS institutions across the country. The objective of the PMSSY is to address regional imbalances in access to specialized health services and to improve medical training standards nationally. AIIMS Rajkot is expected to be a 750-bed hospital with a range of specialized and super-specialty departments, catering to various medical needs. The construction cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs. 1195 crore, with an additional allocation of Rs. 185 crore for state-of-the-art medical equipment. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently announced that a total of seven new AIIMS institutions will soon become operational across India, marking a significant progress in strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure. Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony of AIIMS Rewari earlier in the week, highlighting the government's commitment to advancing public health infrastructure. He highlighted the transformative impact of these initiatives on meeting the health needs of citizens and creating employment opportunities, particularly for the youth. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government's broader efforts in healthcare, noting the approval of 15 new AIIMS and over 300 medical colleges in the last decade. These initiatives, including the establishment of a medical college in every district of Haryana, aim to provide accessible and quality healthcare services while promoting medical education and employment prospects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/national/pm-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-aiims-rajkot-on-february-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos