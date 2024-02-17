Social media reacts to the $355 million verdict against Donald Trump





Predictably, news that Donald Trump had been fined more than $350 million in damages by the State of New York for decades of fraudulent business practices spread quickly on social networks Friday afternoon.

One of the people who had an emotional reaction to the news was the former president's niece, Mary Trump, who called the verdict the end of my grandfather's legacy.

She added that it took more than half a century, but Donald's ability to commit fraud with impunity has ended at least in New York and believe me, that matters to him.

The ruling includes a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of a New York company. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are banned for two years and each was ordered to pay more than $4 million.

BREAKING NEWS: Judge Engoron just ordered Donald to pay more than $350 million in penalties in his fraud case and rules that Donald cannot do real estate business in the state for three years.

This is the end of my grandfather's legacy.

My reaction? Today it is a

— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 16, 2024

Other reactions to the penalty were just as fiery.

Trump is going to have to sell A LOT more of our nation's secrets to Putin, the Saudis, and anyone else who will pay him to pay for this. https://t.co/ZlvimpJIld

– Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 16, 2024

Exactly no person will lend Trump $540 million. ($355 million plus interest plus $83.3 million plus interest). We're about to see just how “rich” he is.

– Mueller, she wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) February 16, 2024

all these bigoted MAGA grandmas are going to have to start selling their hair or something to fund all these #Trump judgments. It’s like Les Mis!

– AJ Delgado (@AJDelgado13) February 16, 2024

Trump Is About to Release Naked Melania NFTs to Pay These Judgments

— DallasIndependent (@NeverDotard) February 16, 2024

OUCH! Judge rules against Trump, making him pay $350 million. Add that to E. Jean Carroll's verdict, and we get an expense of almost half a BILLION dollars. And that doesn't even include attorney's feeshttps://t.co/YOMDhKXBBf

— AtlantaStu (@AtlantaStu) February 16, 2024

Some sources say Trump must pay $354 million. Other sources speak of 364 million dollars. But when has Trump ever paid anything? Over the past 50 years, the Trump family has ripped off $1.5 billion from creditors, contractors, employees and the government.

— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) February 16, 2024

Fox News “hard news” anchors are complaining that Trump had to pay more than OJ Simpson in his civil trial for the murder of two people.

“$33 million. For the deaths of two human beings in one of the most high-profile cases in American history. What do you think?!” pic.twitter.com/SOuoWK9stC

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 16, 2024

