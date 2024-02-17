For Donald Trump, the recriminations will be televised





The civil fraud case against Donald J. Trump's businesses in New York, in which he was ordered to pay a $355 million fine, was not televised. Neither was his civil defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll. Barring an unlikely change in Federal Court policy, neither will his impending trial for federal election interference.

But outside the courtroom, the show goes on.

In each case, Mr. Trump reached for the cameras, or brought his own, to offer a stream of legal complaints and re-election arguments. In doing so, the former reality TV host and current presidential candidate has turned his numerous court cases into television productions and one-sided campaign spots.

For television producers, because Mr. Trump is a former president, candidate and high-profile defendant, his on-camera tirades make news. But there is also a kind of transaction at work. Television news craves conflict and active visuals. There are only so many times you can show a motorcade or journalists cooling their heels in the street. Mr. Trump's appearances give them sound, fury and B-roll.

At the same time, Mr. Trump enjoys unfiltered access to the airwaves that networks were once reluctant to grant to a candidate known for his fabrications and conspiracy theories.

On the day a judge set a trial date for his Manhattan criminal case stemming from a secret payment to a porn star, cable news networks filmed him live as he called the case of the Biden campaign's plot to steal the election: It's their way of cheating this time. Last time they had a different way.

Friday night, after the civil fraud ruling, he spoke to cameras at his home and private club in Mar-a-Lago, saying the case (brought by the New York attorney general) was entirely from Biden, accusing the judge. of corruption, citing his election poll numbers and lamenting that migrants are arriving and taking over New York.

Some of his appearances have been artistically oriented to resemble even more the campaign messages they clearly convey.

After closing arguments in the fraud case, Mr. Trump answered questions and reiterated his complaint in front of a wall of flags at his 40 Wall Street property, wearing a red tie and a flag pin, as if he had just come out of a summit meeting. . Before the Carroll trial verdict, he appeared in a video on his social media platform Truth Social to declare, I don't even know who this woman is, from a stately wood-paneled room, flanked by two other American flags. (The video ended with a plug for his campaign text number.)

Mr. Trump's star-studded tirades exploit a void in television imagery, at a time when Americans are accustomed to seeing everything live on television, from police brutality cases to celebrity defamation trials. (Not to mention the conflict of interest hearing against Fani Willis, the prosecutor bringing charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election against Mr. Trump in Georgia.)

And the way he frames his complaints, the visual self-portrait he creates, can be as politically important as his words.

In the real world, Mr. Trump is a former president who lost an election and has been in denial ever since. In the dock, he is an accused required to submit to legal procedures. It is a courtroom sketch, rendered in shaky two dimensions, with hooded eyes and a somber demeanor.

But off the field, he transforms into a rebel fighter. Appearing on camera on his own properties, flying flags, he is in control. He is invested with authority. He is, as the setting seems to suggest, still president.

His appearances may be inaccurate, irrelevant or unnecessary to his legal defense. But they are powerful, a perception he has always sought. (Remember how he constantly touted his stamina when running against Hillary Clinton.)

If he goes after a woman a jury found to have sexually abused, if he goes after a prosecutor, if he exposes a fraud case against his company, the headlines and subtexts TV titles are Trump Lashes, Trump Hits, Trump Slams the kind. of verbs of vitality and power (Hulk smash!) which are as precious to him as currency.

This is an important type of message for a candidate challenging an 81-year-old president with a stiff gait, a murky speaking style and questions about his acuity, especially when said challenger is himself 77 and prefers not to not draw attention to itself. cognitive errors, inconsistencies and confusions on the electoral scene.

Mr. Trump, who likes to hire staff for his television performances, has enjoyed support from his legal team. After the Carroll jury returned an $83.3 million judgment, a reporter asked his attorney Alina Habba if she had any doubts about whether to take over the case. Ms. Habba, a TV regular, pivoted and delivered a monologue fit for a Bravo reality show: Make no mistake! she said, raising her finger. I am so proud to stand with President Trump!

It's easy to say that Mr. Trump, host of the NBC series The Apprentice for 14 seasons, learned from reality TV that conflict equals attention. But it's at least as true that he became a reality TV star because it fit perfectly with the way he had behaved as a media figure for years. The fight, he understands, is the main thing: it makes you a fighter.

Can it still work? You can argue forcefully that without billions of dollars of free media, he would not have won the 2016 election. You can argue just as forcefully that the four grueling years of media domination that followed did just as much to make him lose the 2020 elections.

But for Mr. Trump, silence is rarely an option. His lawyers, along with the media, have argued for a change in federal rules to allow live broadcasts of his Jan. 6 trial. (This is unlikely to happen.) A judge has said his trial on election charges in Georgia will be broadcast live, but it is unclear whether the trial will take place before the election and Mr.'s lawyers. Trump also argued that he should do so. will not be judged in this case if he is re-elected.

In a sense, voters are playing the role of a sort of meta-jury, given that Mr. Trump's legal fate could hinge on his new presidency. But as things stand, they will have to hear the courtroom testimony first-hand.

However, they will still get Mr. Trump's point of view directly from him, staged and told for political advantage. As the trial(s) of the century take place behind closed doors, the cameras will be hungry. If there's one thing Mr. Trump knows, it's how to feed them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/17/arts/television/donald-trump-trials.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

