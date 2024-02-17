BJP National Convention: GYAN and 370 mantra of PM Modi





The BJP's catchy slogan ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections centers on the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his supporters that the BJP aims to win 370 seats in the upcoming polls and cross the 400 mark alongside its NDA allies. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP brought together over 11,500 party members for a two-day national convention in Delhi. Participants included all office bearers, elected representatives, MLAs, businesses and state workers. Speaking at the office-bearers' meeting at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Prime Minister Modi said the party's target should be to win 370 seats. Booth workers should aim to get an additional 370 votes per booth. “370 is not just a number but a tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee who campaigned for the removal of Article 370,” Modi said. In another pragmatic message that will help the party overcome any internal dissension during ticket distribution, Modi declared the party's lotus symbol as the candidate. He asked all workers to be proactive for the next 100 days during which they will have to reach out to the beneficiaries of the central government schemes. Apart from the beneficiaries, the BJP would target new voters and women. The BJP has coined a new acronym to show its aim: GYAN, which means “Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari Shakti”. “Women are not just voters for us. We will work for their blessings, as our government has worked for it,” BJP general secretary Vinod Tawade said, quoting Modi. The Prime Minister added in his speech that there was not a single allegation of corruption in the last 10 years. The same was true during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, he said. “Cadre should convey this message to the people.” The BJP will also focus on its pro-poor programs and India's growth in the world. During the two-day convention, the party will pass three policy resolutions, including one on the Ram temple, marking a journey of nearly four decades since the party passed a resolution on the construction of the temple in its national executive in Palampur. The venue was decorated with pictures of government projects, cutouts of the Ram temple and selfie spots. The party also organized an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Modi government. BJP leader JP Nadda also addressed the convention. He said the party had traveled a long and arduous journey. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the party has witnessed many achievements, he said. Nadda said India would scale new heights, including becoming the world's third largest economy during the Modi government's third term. Nadda gave figures on the expansion of the BJP across the country. He refuted the claim that the BJP had a limited presence in the South. He said the Congress had 28 MLAs while the BJP had 29.

