Donald Trump hits where it hurts most in New York fraud judgment





By Nada TawfikBBC News, New York

Getty ImagesDonald Trump built a Manhattan real estate empire in the 1980s

Donald Trump's latest legal defeat hits him where it hurts the most, because it targets his very identity.

For decades, he presented himself as a genial business tycoon who made it big in one of the world's cutest cities.

This image – forever linked to the negotiations in New York and reinforced by relentless self-promotion – catapulted him to international fame, allowing him to reinvent himself first as a reality TV star, then eventually as a as president of the United States.

But Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in a civil fraud case — linked to inflating property values ​​and lying on financial statements to get better loan terms — undermines Mr. Trump's entire narrative. Instead, it paints him as a fraud and deals a major blow to his business empire and wealth.

Donald Trump once remarked that the mind can overcome any obstacle. But what an obstacle this represents.

The verdict significantly restricts the Trump Organization's ability to do business in New York. He was personally barred from holding any directorship for three years, nor can his company obtain loans from financial institutions registered with the city during this period.

He was hit with a huge financial penalty of $355 million (282 million; $329 million) – which climbs to more than $450 million once interest is included – which far exceeds the amount of money he has available . Its business will continue to be monitored by an independent monitor, with a separate independent compliance director who will also approve major business decisions.

Perhaps the only bright spot for the former president and Republican frontrunner is that the Trump empire was spared the equivalent of the corporate death penalty: the cancellation of its business licenses.

For decades, Mr. Trump has seemed to pull himself together and recover from scandals and legal challenges that could irreparably harm others, so much so that he has been nicknamed the Teflon Don, because nothing sticks.

That nickname previously belonged to mob boss John Gotti after he secured a series of high-profile acquittals in the 1980s. But today's verdict indicates that Donald Trump's luck, like Gotti's, may be changing. exhaust.

Judge Engoron highlighted Mr. Trump and the other defendants' lack of remorse and their history of repeated and persistent fraud. In this case, he said the examples of fraud spanning more than a decade at the company “jump off the pages and shock the conscience.”

Yet the defendants were unable to admit their mistake, he said, writing: “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological.”

Watch: New York Attorney General Letitia James says 'no one is above the law' after Trump decision

Not surprisingly, Mr. Trump sees things very differently. He claims to have built a “perfect business” and rejects the idea that he should be punished for fraud because the banks were repaid in full. He continues to repeat, without evidence, that his legal challenges are nothing more than a plot by the Democratic elite to keep him out of the White House.

According to Mary Trump, Mr. Trump's ex-niece, the judge's decision amounts to the end of the Trump family legacy. “Today is an emotional day, but one thing is certain: the Engoron decision is absolutely devastating for Donald,” she wrote on social media.

The son of a real estate developer whose projects included middle-class apartment buildings in the outer boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, Mr. Trump always dreamed of making a name for himself among the skyscrapers of Manhattan.

A seven-year construction spree between 1976 and 1983, including the eponymous Trump Tower, solidified its reputation as New York's real estate giant. “Few sons have been able to escape their father,” he told the New York Times in 1983 – implying that at age 37 he had already done so.

And it's true that the 1980s era of greed and excess was a prosperous time for such an ambitious young developer.

Getty ImagesDonald Trump reinvented himself as a reality TV star in the early 2000s – with New York at the center

Trump Tower, with its prime location on 5th Avenue, made Donald Trump famous. Once his reputation was established, he subsequently put his name on each of his projects.

In the early 1990s, Donald Trump filed for bankruptcy on several companies and nearly lost everything.

It was during this time that Rich Herschlag, the chief engineer in the Manhattan Borough President's Office, worked with Mr. Trump and his organization on the Riverside South project, a redevelopment in a former rail yard in the Upper West Side.

He said it meant “everything or almost everything” for Donald Trump to be seen as a successful real estate developer – and in particular building an empire from his father's legacy.

“To look at him [potentially] gutted and decimated, I can't imagine it being anything other than emotional horror,” he told the BBC.

It is not yet clear how Mr. Trump will pay the half-billion dollars he is responsible for and whether that will involve selling assets or businesses to raise the cash. His vast New York real estate empire is valued by Forbes at $490 million, but there are many other properties across the country, including hotels, golf courses, condominiums and even a winery.

He will appeal the sanction, which would suspend the decision until a higher court reviews the case.

But if he wants to avoid paying the fine or having his personal property seized during the appeal process, he still must post the full amount within 30 days or obtain a costly bond.

Selling any of his prime Manhattan real estate would be an indignity for the former president — and a decision he wouldn't take lightly.

Whether or not Donald Trump manages to recover from this financial shock, the outcome is likely to significantly damage his fortunes.

Power in the city where he rose to power – while still remaining somewhat of an outsider – is undoubtedly a great loss. And in more than six decades in New York real estate, no figure has been more ridiculed by Mr. Trump than the “loser.”

