Indonesia Prabowo likely to maintain close ties with China

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, once a fierce critic of China, has emerged as the likely winner of Indonesia's presidential election. Analysts say his presumptive victory is unlikely to lead to major changes in relations between Southeast Asian countries and Beijing.

However, concerns over workplace safety and environmental pollution linked to Chinese investments, as well as Beijing's claims in the South China Sea, could test the stability of relations.

During President Joko Widodo's time in power, China became Indonesia's largest trading partner, exploiting its rich resources. Jokowi, as he is often called, urged China to provide even more capital to Indonesia, which has become a key participant in his Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing has invested billions to support the construction of major infrastructure in Indonesia, including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, inaugurated in October, and Cirata, Southeast Asia's largest floating solar power project. East, fully commissioned last year.

"I don't think there will be a radical change in relations with China," Faisal Nurdin Idris, a lecturer at the Department of International Relations at UIN Jakarta, told VOA Mandarin Service. Jokowi has built a strong economic relationship with China.





During his previous presidential campaign in 2019, Prabowo tried to turn Jokowi's warm relations with China against him, taking advantage of public anger against Beijing by suggesting that Chinese workers were stealing local jobs.

But in more recent speeches, Prabowo has expressed his desire to maintain good relations with the United States and China simultaneously.

Speaking at a forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta in November, he noted that Washington had played a historic role in pressuring the Netherlands to recognize Indonesian sovereignty in the years 1940 and praised China's economic achievements.

Despite its development benefits, Chinese investments in Indonesia also attract controversy.

Teuku Rezasyah, associate professor of international relations at Padjadjaran University, said Indonesia has already reported several accidents at Chinese factories and environmental pollution incidents that have sparked discontent among local people.

He said this was an issue Prabowo needed to look into carefully before taking office.

Otherwise, even if the government welcomes Chinese investment with open arms, it could lead to local environmental and social problems, and mismanagement could trigger anti-Chinese sentiment.

“Some Chinese investment came too quickly to Indonesia. It was often a political decision,” Teuku said. “Protests took place in Morowali because people realized the investment would not benefit them.

Late last year, an explosion occurred at one of the Chinese-funded nickel processing plants in Indonesia's Morowali industrial park and killed 21 people. The incident became the third fatal event that year at a Chinese-owned nickel smelter in central Sulawesi, and hundreds of Indonesian workers protested at the plant. Police named two Chinese citizens as suspects this week.

Prabowo is aware of the problems encountered in some investment projects and he must find solutions by his inauguration at the end of October, Teuku said.





Aside from Chinese investments, it will also be critical to monitor how Prabowo handles sovereignty issues between Indonesia and China in the future.

Like several of its Southeast Asian neighbors, Indonesia disputes China's claims to most of the South China Sea, including part of Indonesia's internationally recognized exclusive economic zone. However, the dispute has not resulted in confrontations such as those between the Philippines or Vietnam and China.

Yohanes Sulaiman, an associate professor of international relations at Jenderal Achmad Yani University in Cimahi, Indonesia, said that if Beijing continues its military expansion in the South China Sea, Prabowo could respond aggressively.

“Its response will depend on what China does,” he said. “If China uses water guns and water cannons like it did in the Philippines, you can expect an equally forceful response from Indonesia, unlike Joko Widodo. If there is too much controversy, then first of all we can be expected to be sort of escalating.”

Faisal Nurdin Idris believes that Prabowo could first discuss issues related to the South China Sea with other ASEAN countries that also have sovereignty disputes with China, in the hope that the countries can adopt a united position against Beijing.