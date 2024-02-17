Brighton peer urges government to do more to tackle deepfake pornography – Brighton and Hove News

Lord Bassam of Brighton has urged the Government to do more to crack down on deepfake pornography, nudify apps and similar abuses linked to advances in AI (artificial intelligence).

He was speaking in a debate initiated by Charlotte Owen, who sits in the House of Lords as Baroness Owen of Alderly Edge.

She was the youngest ever peer until this month and told the Lords that deepfake pornography poses a very real threat to all women if left unchecked.

Baroness Owen has warned ministers of a sharp rise in the number of people using nudify apps which allow users to create fake nude images or videos of others, known as deepfakes, using AI generative.

Other peers joined her in calling on the government to do more to prevent the spread of the technology, warning it could be used to influence elections across the world this year.

The Online Safety Act, which took effect in the fall, made it illegal to share deepfakes without consent.

But Lady Owen, who was nominated for her seat in the House of Lords by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called on ministers to take further action to address their creation.

She told her peers: There has been a huge increase in the use of nudify apps and the creation of deepfake porn since the Law Commission said it was less safe than the level of harm caused by the creation of these images and videos was serious enough to criminalize.

Does the Minister agree with me that the making of these images and videos without the person's consent actually causes serious harm, even if the person is aware of it, and if allowed to continue, it represents a very real threat to all women?

Jonathan Berry, known as Viscount Camrose, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, responded: Let me start by acknowledging that creating, using AI or any other medium, of abusively doctored intimate images is deeply distressing for anyone involved and very distressing indeed. disturbing for all of us.

The Law Commission consulted widely on this, examining the process of taking, creating, possessing and sharing deepfakes and its conclusion was that legislative efforts should focus on sharing, which is currently the case.

But that said, I think it's a rapidly evolving space. The capabilities of these tools are growing rapidly and of course, unfortunately, the number of users is growing rapidly, so we will obviously continue to monitor them.

Steve Bassam, the former leader of Brighton and Hove council who now speaks on science and technology for Labor in the Lords, criticized ministers for failing to heed previous warnings.

Lord Bassam said: The government has been far too complacent on this issue. When the Online Safety Bill was passed, we repeatedly warned that, given that this is a rapidly evolving technology, as the Minister says, the Government needed to take a ahead.

Given the proliferation of these appalling images and the appalling impact this is having on people's lives, does the Minister now agree that neither the emergence of these apps nor their misuse is surprising?

If that is the case, why did the government not broaden the scope of its amendments when it had the chance?

Will the minister now look for ways to fill the gaps that are clearly emerging?

Lord Camrose said: This is a rapidly changing space and this requires an agile and adaptive response by legislating on it. This is the approach we are taking.

As for the argument that we can now see that it doesn't work, I'm not sure that's the case. The crimes of abuse of intimate images began on January 31, two weeks ago.

I am pleased to see that yesterday (Monday 12 February) we had our first conviction for cyberflashing under these provisions.

Drawing on evidence, we will need to carefully consider what works before moving forward and implementing new bans.

Arlene Foster, now Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee, said deepfakes had already been used in ways to influence electoral politics.

The DUP peer and former Prime Minister of Northern Ireland said: In the last general election in Northern Ireland, two female candidates from either side of the Northern Ireland community were targeted with deepfake porn which was intended solely to harm their chances in this election.

The minister told us about the number of people who would go to the polls over the next year.

Surely he and the government need to work with the Electoral Commission to raise this issue, because it is a very important issue in democracy for female candidates?

Lord Camrose said: I completely agree and the case she describes is absolutely deplorable.

Sharing, which she describes as a serious offense, is now punishable by six months in prison and if, as in the case she has put forward, this is designed for malicious purposes or even to obtain sexual gratification, this sentence can then be up to two years. This regime is now in force.

When it comes to elections, we have of course established a task force for the defense of democracy, with a new unit set up last year specifically dedicated to safeguarding elections against these types of threats.