Trump must pay $354.9 million and will be barred from doing business in New York for 3 years





new York

Donald Trump must pay $354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overestimating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled Friday, dealing the former US president a new legal setback in a civil case that jeopardizes his real estate empire.

Judge Arthur Engoron also barred Trump from serving as an officer or director of a New York company for three years.

Engoron reversed its September decision ordering the dissolution of companies that control pillars of Trump's real estate empire, saying Friday that it was no longer necessary as it named an independent monitor and chief compliance officer to oversee the activities of Trump.

In the ruling, Engoron wrote that Trump and the other defendants in the case “are incapable of admitting the error of their behavior.”

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological,” Engoron wrote. “Instead, they adopt a 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil' posture that the evidence disproves. »

The lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump and his family businesses of overestimating his net worth by $3.6 billion a year over a decade in order to deceive bankers into giving them better deals. Loan conditions.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, said in a statement that the move was a “clear injustice” and “the culmination of a years-long politically fueled witch hunt” against him.

“It's not just about Donald Trump if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to all Americans that New York is no longer open for business,” Habba said, adding that she plans to appeal.

Trump and his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were defendants in the case. Don Jr. and Eric Trump were each ordered by the judge to pay $4 million.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the affair a political vendetta by James, an elected Democrat.

The civil fraud case could deal a major blow to Trump's real estate empire as the businessman-turned-politician leads the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the US election on 5 november.

During his provocative and meandering testimony in November, Trump acknowledged that some of his real estate values ​​were inaccurate, but insisted that banks were obligated to do their due diligence.

FILE – In this courtroom sketch, Judge Arthur Engoron questions former President Donald Trump on the witness stand at New York Supreme Court October 25, 2023, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Engoron criticized Trump for his behavior during his trial testimony and wrote that the testimony hurt his case.

“Donald Trump rarely responded to the questions posed, and he frequently delivered lengthy, irrelevant speeches on issues well beyond the scope of the trial,” the judge wrote. “His refusal to answer questions directly, or in some cases, to answer questions, seriously compromised his credibility.”

Trump could be required to file his share of the full judgment plus interest during an appeal, which is standard practice in similar cases.

Trump could also pay a smaller amount, with collateral and interest, by obtaining a type of loan called a call bond. But he may struggle to find a willing lender after Engoron discovered he lied to banks about his wealth.

It is unclear how much access Trump has to cash, and estimates of his wealth vary, with Forbes putting his net worth at $2.6 billion. Trump said in an April deposition that he had about $400 million in cash.

Friday's ruling comes after a contentious three-month trial in Manhattan. The case was decided by the judge without a jury.

Trump has used his occasional court appearances as impromptu campaign stops, delivering incendiary remarks to reporters and insisting that his enemies are using the courts to stop him from taking back the White House.

Trump is well ahead in the race for the Republican nomination, despite numerous other legal problems.

He is charged in four criminal cases, including one in New York related to hush-money payments he made to a porn actress before the 2016 election. The judge in that case set a trial date Thursday for March 25 over the objections of Trump's lawyers, who sought to delay it because of Trump's busy legal and political schedule.

Trump was also indicted in Florida for his handling of classified documents after leaving office, as well as in Washington and Georgia for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-must-pay-354-9-million-barred-from-ny-business-for-3-years-/7491115.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos