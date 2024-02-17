Jokowi's signature on the car Vietnam VinFast









Jakarta – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the IIMS 2024 exhibition. On the sidelines, Jokowi signed the Vietnamese car VinFast. President Joko Widodo attended the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024. Jokowi opened the IIMS exhibition at JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta. On this occasion, Jokowi did not deliver a welcome speech regarding the IIMS 2024 auto show. Jokowi and several ministers immediately carried out the symbolic opening of IIMS 2024. Vinfast VF 5 signed by President Joko Widodo is present at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 Photo: Muhammad Hafizh Gemilang After that, Jokowi had time to visit the IIMS 2024 exhibition area. Several car stands were visited by the number one person in Indonesia. One thing that caught the attention was Jokowi's visit to the booth of Vietnamese automobile brand VinFast. According to detikOto's observations, during his visit to VinFast, Jokowi put his signature on the VinFast VF 5 car. Shortly after, Jokowi immediately left the stand. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT VinFast is known to be one of the participants at IIMS this time. This is also the first time VinFast has participated in the annual auto show. Interestingly, VinFast is launching a right-hand drive car for the first time that will be sold internationally. This further reinforces VinFast’s commitment to making electric motorcycles accessible to everyone. There are at least six VinFast cars on display at IIMS 2024, namely VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF9. VinFast has previously confirmed its involvement in the Indonesian automobile industry. Jokowi had previously visited the VinFast factory in Vietnam. It is hoped that the presence of VinFast can encourage the growth of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia. Jokowi during a visit to the VinFast factory in Vietnam. Photo: (Press Office of the Russian Presidential Secretariat) So that later we can build an electric vehicle ecosystem and connect it to the electric battery industry, we hope that, as I often say, a large ecosystem will be built soon. “The president of VinFast said he will start construction as soon as possible,” Jokowi said during his visit to the VinFast factory in January 2024. VinFast is particularly committed to offering environmentally friendly mobility for the Indonesian market. As an attraction, VinFast also promises after-sales service to make it easier for Indonesians to maintain their cars. Watch the video “Jokowi says Vietnamese carmaker VinFast will invest in Indonesia as soon as possible“

