Imran Khan's PTI decides to sit in opposition at Centre, Punjab





As its efforts to create the next government failed despite securing the largest number of seats, Imran Khan's ailing party on Friday decided to sit in opposition at the Centre, as requested by the founder of the incarcerated party and former prime minister, news agency PTI reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Ali Saif took the decision, a day after the party chose Umar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate and Aslam Iqbal as Punjab chief minister.

Speaking to media after visiting Qaumi Watan Party in Islamabad, Saif said the party had chosen to sit in opposition at the Center and Punjab on the instructions of party founder Khan.

“We decided to sit in opposition despite the fact that if we got seats based on our votes and the results were not changed, maybe today we would be at the Center with 180 seats. We have proof that our candidates won,” he was quoted as saying by PTI in its report.

Following the decision to join the opposition, it was unclear whether the party would contest elections for Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the PTI claimed that at least 85 seats it won in Parliament were stolen in the “biggest electoral fraud” in the country's history, and announced its intention to organize “peaceful” demonstrations on Saturday on a national scale against suspicions of manipulation.

Independent candidates won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 elections, with the majority supported by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

However, the PTI's two biggest competitors appear to be on track to establish a coalition government after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced a post-election alliance. Tuesday.

The PML-N won 75 seats, while the PPP finished third with 54. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also pledged support to them with 17 seats.

To form a government within the 266 members of the National Assembly, a party must win 133 of the 265 seats contested.

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan and other leaders who challenged their election results in various forums, including Sher Afzal Marwat, Rehana Dar, Shoaib Shaheen and Salman Akram Raja, spoke at a press conference.

Hasan said 2024 will be seen as the “biggest electoral fraud” in Pakistan's history against the party and its candidates.

“According to our estimates, out of 177 [National Assembly] seats that were supposed to be ours, only 92 were allocated to us. And 85 seats were fraudulently taken away from us,” he was quoted as saying by PTI in its report.

He said the party was taking constitutional and legal steps to counter this manipulation and obtain its right.

“We have verified the data for 46 seats and it is being compiled for 39 seats,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/pakistan-imran-khan-s-pti-decides-to-sit-in-opposition-at-centre-punjab-1665151

