Arvind Kejriwal during the confidence vote in the Assembly

This is the second time that the Arvind Kejriwal government has sought a vote of confidence.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today faced a confidence vote in the Delhi Assembly, weeks after accusing the BJP of trying to “poach” AAP MLAs with the aim to overthrow his government in the nation's capital.

While addressing the Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal, also chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched a scathing attack on the BJP. “The AAP is the biggest challenger to the BJP, which is why it is being attacked from all sides,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Keriwal said he had faced several attacks in the past and now the BJP wanted to stop him. “You can stop me, but how will you stop Kejriwal’s thoughts?” He asked.

This is the second time that the Arvind Kejriwal government has sought a vote of confidence. The Aam Aadmi Party has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly and the BJP has eight. “We have majority in the House, but this confidence motion was necessary because the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs,” the chief minister said.

While moving the confidence vote motion in the Assembly yesterday, Mr. Kejriwal said two AAP MLAs had told him that they had been approached by BJP members who claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister would soon be arrested.

“The MPs were told that 21 AAP legislators had agreed to leave the party and others were in touch with the BJP. They offered the MPs Rs 25 crore to join the BJP. The MPs told me that they had not accepted. When we spoke to other MPs, we found that they had not contacted 21, but seven. They were trying to carry out another Lotus operation,” Mr. Kejriwal.

Ahead of the trust vote, Arvind Kejriwal also appeared before a Delhi court this morning through video conferencing after ignoring five earlier summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the politics case in alcohol matter. The court will next hear the case on March 16.

The court had last week summoned Mr Kejriwal before it today, stressing that he was “legally bound” to comply.

In its complaint, the ED alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally did not want to obey the summons and continued to give “lame excuses”. If a senior official like him disobeyed the law, it would “set a bad example to the common man, namely the Aam Aadmi”, the agency said.

Mr Kejriwal's vote of confidence also came before the ED's sixth summons to appear before him on February 19.

The AAP chief has missed five summons so far and he and his party have repeatedly claimed that the summons were illegal and the agency's sole aim was to arrest him.

Ever since the first summons was issued by the Enforcement Directorate, there have been widespread speculations that the Delhi Chief Minister would be arrested by the agency after his interrogation.

With three of its leaders – Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain – behind bars, the AAP has long anticipated this eventuality and has discussed possible courses of action. They even want Mr. Kejriwal to remain chief minister and do his work from prison.

The CBI claims that liquor companies were involved in shaping the excise policy, reportedly earning them a profit of 12 percent. An alcohol lobby he dubbed the “Southern Group” paid bribes, some of which went to officials. The Enforcement Directorate alleged bribe laundering.

The BJP claimed that the proceeds of the alleged scam were used by the AAP to finance its large-scale campaign in Gujarat, during which it secured 12.91 per cent of the votes and emerged as National Party.