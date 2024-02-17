Prabowo controls Central Java to Papua, “Jokowi effect” has great influence





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian researcher of political indicators Bawono Kumoro believes that the figure of President Joko Widodo greatly contributed to the acquisition of votes of the presidential candidate (capres) and the vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) number 2, Prabowo Subianto -Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The figure of Gibran is Jokowi's eldest son, so he is easily associated with the head of state. “In my opinion, the biggest contribution is the skyrocketing numbers Prabowo-Gibran based on results quick account “while this comes from the Joko Widodo effect,” Bawono said Kompas.comFriday (2/16/2024). Bawono said Prabowo-Gibran's acquisition of votes in the 2024 presidential election was quite surprising. Because this figure exceeds the surveys of various institutions. In a number of surveys carried out before the vote, Prabowo-Gibran's electability was between 50 and 52 percent. Also read: Gerindra is 3rd even if Prabowo is superior in Quick Count, Secretary General: There is something different on the field However, according to the results of a quick count, the pair of Minister of Defense and Mayor of Solo received approximately 58 percent of the votes. “What is surprising is not the victory of the Prabowo-Gibran couple, but the acquisition of votes for the Prabowo-Gibran couple according to the results. quick account temporarily,” Bawono said. Examined in more detail, in this presidential election, Prabowo managed to control the areas dominated by Jokowi in the 2014 presidential election and the 2019 presidential election. For example, Moluccas, Papua, East Nusa Tenggara, Java East, including the “bullpen”, Central Java. This proves that the existence of Gibran and the narrative of the continuity of Jokowi's government brought by Prabowo-Gibran are capable of bringing big votes to candidate number 2. “It cannot be denied, one of the biggest contributors is Jokowi,” Bawono said. Even though Prabowo's vote share in the presidential election was large, Gerindra was not superior to the PDI Perjuangan and Golkar party in the legislative (pileg) elections. According to Bawono, this is because Gerindra legislative candidates have not been optimal in their legislative campaign. Gerindra's legislative candidates are seen as complacent about Prabowo's electability, which according to various investigative institutions is considered important. “The legislative candidates in Gerindra believe that they have the advantage over Prabowo's electability, based on surveys carried out in recent months, so they are being complacent and are not working optimally in their constituencies respective,” Bawono said. Bawono added that this situation proves that the strength of the cadres and base of the Gerindra Party was mobilized more to win Prabowo-Gibran in the presidential election than in the legislative election. “Also, they have an ambitious goal: to win in one round,” he said.



