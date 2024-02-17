Imran Khan seeks US interference in elections against Pakistan's sovereignty: PML-N





ANI | Updated: February 17, 2024 at 5:41 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): Criticizing Imran Khan “for seeking US interference”, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz alleged that the former prime minister was undermining the credibility of the general elections through a “organized narrative based on lies,” The Express Tribune reported.According to the report, PML-N Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's invitation ) for the United States to interfere in the country's elections went against the sovereignty of Pakistan. need to respect the sovereignty of Pakistan and urged those with electoral grievances to take their complaints to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PML-N leader also criticized the media's role in spreading what she called “propaganda” over the inconclusive results, adding that the laws of the country should prevail. The PML-N leader claimed that PTI candidates had started offering fake and falsified Form 45s. to the media, even before the official compilation process begins. She alleged that these forms were not in the hands of election officials or candidates at that time. As a result, the media carried partial and unofficial results, creating a false impression of a landslide victory backed by the PTI, The Express Tribune reported. Narrating the PML-N's prompt response, Aurangzeb said they contacted their candidates and election staff to confirm the authenticity of the results. According to her, PTI form 45 was either unstamped, unsigned, or downright forged. Therefore, she claimed, when the PTI approached the Election Commission with its grievances, it brought screenshots of news channels instead of the so-called Form 45. According to her, the PTI has the gift of triggering a media propaganda machine instead of taking photos. their stories to appropriate legal channels, adding that this tactic was a smokescreen. She added that PTI's allegations of rigging are baseless and they lack any evidence to back up its accusations. This pattern, she pointed out, also occurred in 2014 after the elections and during the tenure of the PML-N “when fake documents were brandished at press conferences but were dishonorably rejected in front of the courts “. present their false evidence in front of international media when there are proper legal forums? They should have approached the electoral commission, electoral tribunals and courts if they were not satisfied.

“Almost all international pre-election surveys showed the PMLN leading in the 2024 elections, so they know very well where the majority of people's votes were cast,” she added. Marriyum highlighted the apparent hypocrisy of the PTI, pointing out its double standards. She said the PTI seemed to conveniently label elections in the constituencies it had won as transparent, but cried rigging every time it faced defeat, The Express Tribune reported. election. According to her, the real Forms 45 are those officially published on the ECP website. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta resigned from his post on Saturday in protest against election irregularities, including rigging. a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during which he tendered his resignation, saying that he had done injustice to the people of Rawalpindi division. He admitted that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi division and took responsibility for it. winners by a margin of 50,000 votes,” he said, and surrendered to the police. “I apologize to the returning officers of my division,” he said, adding that his subordinates were crying because of what they were ordered to do. Chattha claimed that even today, election officials put fake stamps on ballot papers. “We have wronged the country… I should be executed at Kachehri Chowk in Rawalpindi,” he lamented. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-seeking-us-interference-in-polls-against-pakistans-sovereignty-pml-n20240217174157

