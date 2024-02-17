Huge distrust of hope (El-Sisi and Erdogan) – Modern Tokyo Times





Egypt and Türkiye: enormous distrust of hope (El-Sissi and Erdogan) Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker Tokyo's modern era President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Al-Sisi) of Egypt welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan (Turkey) with open arms during Erdoan's visit to Egypt. This would have been unimaginable at the height of American intrigue under President Barack Obama and the external forces from Turkey, Qatar and others who gave new impetus to the Muslim Brotherhood and the so-called Arab Spring. Indeed, El-Sisi engaged in the Muslim Brotherhood quagmire and pushed back the forces of destabilization by stabilizing Egypt. The Egyptian leader seeks to stabilize Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. NATO Turkey, on the other hand, under Erdoan, has become involved in Libya and currently occupies northern Syria – while Erdoan pushes the Muslim Brotherhood dream in several countries, including retaining Turkish support in Germany and the Netherlands. (Holland). However, it seems that El-Sissi's pragmatism is winning the day. If so, this bodes well for parts of North Africa still plagued by instability. (especially Libya) – and for the struggling nations of the Middle East (Western Asia). Ahram Online said (Abdel-Rahman Salaheddin), “This long-awaited visit comes at a time when both countries need each other in the face of many challenges, whether due to the development of conflicts and competitions within the international system, such as the war in Ukraine and the US-China rivalry, or the regional competition to redraw the map of the distribution of power between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Israel. Cordial talks between Egyptian and Turkish leaders, based on solidarity and pragmatic compromises – on economics, geopolitics, drone warfare and other areas – are millions of miles away from the fallout from the onslaught of Muslim Brotherhood on the Egyptian body politic. France 24 reports, “Turkey and Egypt severed relations in 2013 after Sissi, then defense minister, ousted the Islamist president.Mohamed Morsially of Ankara and member ofmuslim brotherhoodmovement.” Ahead of the meeting between El-Sisi and Erdoan, the two leaders said they would cooperate on the crisis in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. This concerns important initiatives aimed at stemming the crisis – and the reconstruction of Gaza with the Gulf powers after the crisis ends. reports Reuters, “Erdogan has sought to ease tensions with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel since 2021 – although since October he has publicly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the devastating war waged by Israel against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.” Egypt is focused on stabilizing Libya, addressing the dam issue with Ethiopia, and supporting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This concerns the crisis in Yemen and the containment of the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist networks that threaten regional stability. Energy conflicts in the Mediterranean, drone warfare (Turkey's influence in several conflicts)Economy, economics and many other issues were discussed by the Egyptian and Turkish leaders during the meeting between El-Sissi and Erdoan. Overall, the positive meeting between the two leaders bodes well for regional stability – and, in areas of disagreement, for compromise. Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times International News and Japan News http://sawakoart.com Sawako Utsumi and her website Modern Tokyo Times Artist https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News Tokyo News & International News PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/MTT_News Tokyo's modern era PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes

