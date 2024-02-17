Indian Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Bhutan later this month





Plans are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan later this month, marking what is expected to be his last foreign trip of his current term. The visit, plans for which are still underway, assumes particular significance in the context of strengthening ties with the new government in Thimphu and continued efforts to improve connectivity between India and Bhutan. Prime Minister Modi's last visit to Bhutan took place in August 2019, marking one of the first foreign engagements of his second term. The timing of this visit is notable as it coincides with the recent inauguration of the new Bhutanese government led by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who took office last month. Additionally, Bhutan is expected to celebrate the birthday of King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on February 21, adding a symbolic dimension to the visit. India-Bhutan ties: focus on regional connectivity and economic cooperation The visit comes at a time when India and Bhutan are intensifying efforts to strengthen connectivity and economic cooperation. Notably, during his National Day speech in December, the King of Bhutan highlighted the groundbreaking railway project to establish the first-ever railway connection between Bhutan and India. The ambitious initiative aims to connect Gelephu in Bhutan to Kokrajhar in Assam via a rail link, highlighting the deepening economic ties between the two neighboring nations. The project, discussed during King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to Delhi in November, saw significant progress with the completion of the Preliminary Engineering and Traffic (PET) survey by the Indian Railways, opening the path to its implementation. Bhutan is also planning to develop the Gelephu megacity to attract investment and create jobs. Efforts are underway to upgrade infrastructure on both sides of the border, with plans to improve facilities at Dadgiri, Assam and Gelephu land customs posts in Bhutan, ensuring a smooth cross-border trade environment. Additionally, both countries are exploring the possibility of establishing a rail link between Banarhat in West Bengal and Samtse in Bhutan, underscoring their commitment to regional connectivity and cooperation. Also watch | India-Bhutan rail link: more than $10 million allocated to the rail project Financial connectivity has also been a focal point of bilateral cooperation, with the successful launch of the RuPay card in Bhutan. The initiative, launched in two phases in 2019 and 2020, enables payments in both countries using RuPay cards issued by the respective banks, thereby facilitating financial transactions and strengthening economic ties. Furthermore, the privileged relations between India and Bhutan extend to development cooperation, with important collaborations in the field of hydropower. The 2022 handover of the 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydropower Project from the Mangdechhu Hydropower Project Authority to the Government of Bhutan highlights the shared commitment to sustainable energy development and mutual prosperity.

