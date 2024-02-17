Dirty Vote documentary on alleged election fraud goes viral in Indonesia · Global Voices Advox

Politics
Dirty Vote documentary on alleged election fraud goes viral in Indonesia
“Dirty vote», a documentary on allegations of electoral fraud in Indonesia, was broadcast just before the vote. General elections on February 14 and immediately went viral. The documentary was produced by Dandy Laksonojournalist, filmmaker, and activist known for his in-depth documentaries that often address social, environmental, and political issues in Indonesia.
Dirty Vote chronicles the intricacies of the alleged systemic, structured and massive electoral fraud that the film claims threatens the very fabric of Indonesian democracy throughout the electoral process of current President Joko Widodo (nicknamed Jokowi), which includes, without however limit yourself to it. has, manipulation of electoral mechanisms, strategic distribution of social assistance programs to attract voters, and coercion village and community leaders.
As the end of his second term approaches, Widododenied accusations that he was preparing a new political dynasty. Despite the denial, his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, mayor of the city of Solo, is the running mate of Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander and former son-in-law of Indonesia's longest-serving leader in power. President Suharto. Prior to his appointment as defense minister in 2020, Subianto was barred from entering the United States for alleged violation of his rights.
Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pengarep, was named head of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (psi), a political party targeting young citizens. Besides his two sons, Widodos' son-in-law serves as mayor of Medan, Indonesia's fourth-largest urban area.
At a press conference, Subianto's campaign team rejected the allegations made in the documentary. “The majority of what was said in the film was defamatory. This is a very hypothetical and very unscientific hate story,” said Habiburokhman, vice president of Subianto’s campaign team.
According to Indonesian Electoral Authority (KPU), more than 200 million Indonesians were eligible to vote on February 14 for the presidential and legislative elections. While votes are still being counted, unofficial results and exit surveys suggest which Prabowo and Gibran lead largely.
The documentary, initially made available on its dedicated site Youtube channelstruck 13 million views in a matter of days, until he encountered an unexpected obstacle while searching on YouTube shortly after his upload returned No result. This led to a new upload by the Indonesian Center for Legal and Policy Studies (PSHK) to ensure that the documentary remains accessible. By February 13, the video had garnered 8 million views, 48 hours after it was re-uploaded. Despite millions of views and considerable engagement, the documentary was made private by whoever uploaded it to the PSHK YouTube channel during the week of the election. This decision was not explicitly explained.
The Indonesian government has shown a tendency to take harsh measures when it comes to regulating online content. The country's regulatory framework, particularly through its law on information and electronic transactions (UU ITE), gives power to the authorities monitor and sometimes restrict digital content based on broad criteria, including defamation, hate speech and misinformation.
Reported for slander
Dandy Laksono, as well as the political researchers who contributed to the film, Zainal Arifin Mochtar, Feri Amsari and Bivitri Susanti, were reported to the police for defamation.
The complaint came from a community of Islamic boarding school students (known locally as “Santri”) called the Indonesian Santri Communication Forum (Foksi). Foksi would be linked to PSIthe political party led by President Widodo's youngest son.
The planned public screening of “Dirty Vote” in Jakarta encountered a problem when the venue’s management canceled the event, citing a “violation of the campaign holiday rule.”
Undeterred, a few netizens have entered the fray, hosting interactive public screenings through their personal YouTube accounts, where viewers can simultaneously watch and comment during the screening. This decision made it possible to circumvent the cancellation and allow Internet users to watch the film despite digital censorship.
