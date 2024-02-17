Biden turns his back on Europe

The European Union knows how to use seemingly harmless terminology to talk about unpleasant things.

For example, the term strategic autonomy is a nice way of saying, “We don't trust the Americans,” and with Donald Trump leading the polls and boasting about encouraging Vladimir Putin to invade European countries, it is Impossible to blame them.

It's important to understand the context of Trump's remarks: Trump said he told an unidentified NATO counterpart whose country had failed to meet the organization's defense spending target: “No , I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage [Russia] do what they want.

Even though Trump, a habitual liar, probably didn't say what he claims to have said, what he says now is a statement about how he intends to conduct our affairs if elected.

Former President Trump recently told an unidentified NATO leader that he would not necessarily protect the pact's members if re-elected. Getty Images

Forget trying to explain that NATO has a treaty with the United States and not Donald Trump.

NATO members and the rest of the world get the message.

And the message isn't just coming from Trump: In terms of total goods and services, the European Union is the United States' largest trading partner, and it has not escaped the attention of public sector bureaucrats at Brussels or private sector leaders from Stuttgart to Copenhagen. that the Biden administration has continued the anti-trade practices of the Trump administration and, in some cases, worsened them.

The Biden administration has been just as dismissive as the Trump administration when it comes to Europe, ambushing the French with the launch of the Australia-UK-US pact, cutting our allies out of the process withdrawal from Afghanistan, harassing the Germans. their energy policies while believing that our main negotiating partner in Europe is François Mitterrand, who has been dead for almost 30 years.

Nor is the concern limited to EU or NATO members.

President Biden's trade policies are not helping the United States or Europe, according to reports. P.A.

Israel has seen its alliance with the United States undermined by Democrats' intraparty politics, including political pressure to accommodate persistent anti-Semitism within the party's urban progressive wing; Ukraine has seen its alliance with the United States undermined by a Republican Party increasingly open to Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian regime, Tucker Carlson having decided to end his career while our generations respond to Walter Duranty, The New York Times reporter whose jokes about Moscow in the 1930s led him to personify the term useful idiot.

Some good things could ultimately result, including a European Union with a military and some measure of real practical independence in policy-making.

But there are other ways to do this without abandoning the United States' hard-won position at the top of world affairs.

Trump is raising concerns with his recent boasts encouraging Putin to invade other European countries. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Those who would like to see the United States retreat from its role as world leader like to hide behind the skirts of fiscal conservatism, which is as morally illiterate as it is economically illiterate.

All foreign affairs spending combined in 2022 was just 1% of federal spending, and foreign aid itself is just under half that amount ($29.4 billion on a foreign affairs budget of $60.4 billion in 2022), a figure so small that it is rounded down. to zero.

If Washington gave kyiv everything it asked for, the spending would be equivalent to a few weeks of social security spending.

The Biden administration blocked Europe from withdrawing from Afghanistan, with disastrous results. EPA

Comes the answer: So, it may not be a lot of money, but it still represents billions sent abroad to foreigners when we could be using it at home.

In reality, much foreign aid takes the form of grants for military acquisitions from U.S.-based companies.

The legitimate complaint about U.S. aid to Israel is not that it is a subsidy to a well-off ally but that it is a subsidy to Raytheon.

Receive opinions and comments from our columnists Subscribe to our daily Post Opinion newsletter! Thanks for recording!

And there is certainly a corporate welfare aspect to military aid, but Washington also gets value for money: by leveraging, on the one hand, deeper practical working relationships with defense specialists allied countries, on the other hand, better interoperability of systems, etc.

The United States' relationship with our European allies, including those in the European Union and NATO, constitutes Washington's most international link, both economically and militarily.

If the next century is to be one in which the dominant global values ​​are those of liberal democracies rather than those of backward autocracies, it will be because the United States and Europe have made it happen.

Biden recently raised eyebrows when he name-checked former French leader François Mitterrand, who has been dead for 30 years. Getty Images

If the dominant global values ​​in the next century are illiberal and authoritarian, it will be because figures such as Putin, Viktor Orbn and Xi Jinping had more admirers on the right than might have been expected, while the Jewish state had too many enemies on the right. LEFT.

But let's not pretend it's about money.

Yes, it costs something to maintain America's place at the top of the global power structure, but if we cede that place to Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and the ayatollahs of Tehran, it will cost much more.