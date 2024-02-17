Politics
Biden turns his back on Europe
The European Union knows how to use seemingly harmless terminology to talk about unpleasant things.
For example, the term strategic autonomy is a nice way of saying, “We don't trust the Americans,” and with Donald Trump leading the polls and boasting about encouraging Vladimir Putin to invade European countries, it is Impossible to blame them.
It's important to understand the context of Trump's remarks: Trump said he told an unidentified NATO counterpart whose country had failed to meet the organization's defense spending target: “No , I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage [Russia] do what they want.
Even though Trump, a habitual liar, probably didn't say what he claims to have said, what he says now is a statement about how he intends to conduct our affairs if elected.
Forget trying to explain that NATO has a treaty with the United States and not Donald Trump.
NATO members and the rest of the world get the message.
And the message isn't just coming from Trump: In terms of total goods and services, the European Union is the United States' largest trading partner, and it has not escaped the attention of public sector bureaucrats at Brussels or private sector leaders from Stuttgart to Copenhagen. that the Biden administration has continued the anti-trade practices of the Trump administration and, in some cases, worsened them.
The Biden administration has been just as dismissive as the Trump administration when it comes to Europe, ambushing the French with the launch of the Australia-UK-US pact, cutting our allies out of the process withdrawal from Afghanistan, harassing the Germans. their energy policies while believing that our main negotiating partner in Europe is François Mitterrand, who has been dead for almost 30 years.
Nor is the concern limited to EU or NATO members.
Israel has seen its alliance with the United States undermined by Democrats' intraparty politics, including political pressure to accommodate persistent anti-Semitism within the party's urban progressive wing; Ukraine has seen its alliance with the United States undermined by a Republican Party increasingly open to Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian regime, Tucker Carlson having decided to end his career while our generations respond to Walter Duranty, The New York Times reporter whose jokes about Moscow in the 1930s led him to personify the term useful idiot.
Some good things could ultimately result, including a European Union with a military and some measure of real practical independence in policy-making.
But there are other ways to do this without abandoning the United States' hard-won position at the top of world affairs.
Those who would like to see the United States retreat from its role as world leader like to hide behind the skirts of fiscal conservatism, which is as morally illiterate as it is economically illiterate.
All foreign affairs spending combined in 2022 was just 1% of federal spending, and foreign aid itself is just under half that amount ($29.4 billion on a foreign affairs budget of $60.4 billion in 2022), a figure so small that it is rounded down. to zero.
If Washington gave kyiv everything it asked for, the spending would be equivalent to a few weeks of social security spending.
Comes the answer: So, it may not be a lot of money, but it still represents billions sent abroad to foreigners when we could be using it at home.
In reality, much foreign aid takes the form of grants for military acquisitions from U.S.-based companies.
The legitimate complaint about U.S. aid to Israel is not that it is a subsidy to a well-off ally but that it is a subsidy to Raytheon.
And there is certainly a corporate welfare aspect to military aid, but Washington also gets value for money: by leveraging, on the one hand, deeper practical working relationships with defense specialists allied countries, on the other hand, better interoperability of systems, etc.
The United States' relationship with our European allies, including those in the European Union and NATO, constitutes Washington's most international link, both economically and militarily.
If the next century is to be one in which the dominant global values are those of liberal democracies rather than those of backward autocracies, it will be because the United States and Europe have made it happen.
If the dominant global values in the next century are illiberal and authoritarian, it will be because figures such as Putin, Viktor Orbn and Xi Jinping had more admirers on the right than might have been expected, while the Jewish state had too many enemies on the right. LEFT.
But let's not pretend it's about money.
Yes, it costs something to maintain America's place at the top of the global power structure, but if we cede that place to Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and the ayatollahs of Tehran, it will cost much more.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/02/17/opinion/biden-is-turning-his-back-on-europe/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden turns his back on Europe
- PENN Entertainment results for the year 2023: they do not meet expectations
- Why did Navalny return to Russia?
- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan
- Taeshawn Alston landed a football offer from Rutgers this week: they are a hard-working football team and staff
- Labcorp accused of sharing sensitive patient information with Google WSOC TV
- Death of 2 Nunavut care home residents, ages 12 and 19, sparks multiple investigations
- Football, commercials and cinema: the meteoric rise of Travis Kelce in Hollywood
- Coveteur's social editor keeps a Fashion Week diary
- Imprisoned former Pakistani PM Khan appeals three recent convictions
- Dirty Vote documentary on alleged election fraud goes viral in Indonesia · Global Voices Advox
- Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, 19, died of dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease: family