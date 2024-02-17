BJP's 370 seats will be a true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, his fight for integration of J&K: Modi





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed more than 11,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegates on Saturday (February 17) in one of his largest organizational meetings. The meeting focused on the choice of the campaign theme for the next general elections. Addressing party members, PM Modi said they should set a target of winning 370 seats as a tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh. Jana Sangh was the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Jana Sangh underwent several transformations before becoming what the world today calls the BJP, the world's largest political party. Syama Prasad Mookerjee campaigned against Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. In August 2019, the Modi government scrapped Article 370, fulfilling a decades-old promise. Speaking at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Modi said every party member should now focus on their polling booth, promote the welfare measures and development work of the BJP government among voters and ensure that he or she gets 370 more votes than last time for the party in his booth. Watch: Gravitas | First Hindu temple in UAE: PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS temple In the 2019 general elections, Prime Minister Modis BJP won 303 seats in the lower house of parliament, surpassing expectations as well as winning a majority of 272. Addressing the media at the BJP National Council meeting, party national general secretary Vinod Tawde said that Prime Minister Modi spoke about his party's Mission 370 for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In today's meeting, while guiding all party members, PM Modi said that BJP will get 370 and NDA 400 (seats), where 370 is not just a number but a tribute from us to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Our campaign will be focused on development, welfare of the poor and placing the nation at a place of pride in the world. We must bring these things to the people, Tawde said. Later, BJP leader JP Nadda told delegates that BJP was the only party which had maintained the same ideological position from 1951 to the present. He highlighted that despite a busy and busy schedule, Prime Minister Modi prioritizes the celebration and always thinks of taking it to new heights. (With contribution from agencies)

