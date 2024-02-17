Imran Khan | Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz criticizes Imran Khan's party for seeking US intervention in Pakistan elections





The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has slammed jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party for seeking US intervention in the alleged February 8 election fraud, saying it was going to the against the sovereignty of Pakistan. PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also criticized Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for inviting the United States, despite accusing it in 2022 of bringing down his government .

Khan asked for US help on Thursday by sending a special message to Washington, calling on it to play a role and voice concerns over his country's “rigged” general elections.

On Friday, Aurangzeb, in a press conference with party leader Ataullah Tarar, objected to Khan inviting the United States to interfere in the country's elections: Absolutely not, we are not slaves ! This goes against Pakistan’s sovereignty,” the Express Tribune website said.

According to The News International, the senior PML-N leader criticized the PTI for seeking help from the United States against allegations of electoral fraud in the February 8 elections, as she sought to recall it, saying: According to you, the United States conspired and overthrew your government. The PTI accused the United States of conspiring against its government through a motion of no confidence. But he now wants Washington to comment on the elections in Pakistan. It was a so-called diplomatic cable that Khan, 71, renounced at a public rally in March 2022, saying the United States wanted to oust his government, shortly after which his political stars began a raid leading to incarceration, a conviction on several occasions. cases and even be excluded from the fight against the elections.

Aurangzeb also claimed that the PTI wanted to create anarchy in the country.

Aurangzeb also asked Khan's party to approach legal forums for redressal of their fraud complaints. If you have an objection to the election, address it to the Electoral Commission. After that go to the High Court and the Supreme Court, we have also been there,” she said.

More than a week after Pakistan's general elections, it is still unclear which party will form the government at the Centre. Independent candidates – a majority of them supported by Khan's PTI – won 93 of the National Assembly's 265 seats.

PTI's two main rivals, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), emerged from a post-election alliance announced earlier this week.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, prohibitory orders were imposed in the Pakistani capital as Khans party launched nationwide protests against what it described as a stolen mandate with allegations of fraud.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

