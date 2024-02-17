What will Gibran's role be if he is elected vice president?

Everything about the 36-year-old vice-presidential candidate – from his appearance to his mannerisms to his baritone voice – reminds us of his father, the wildly popular President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi.

Many voters say they are interested in presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, in part because the former commander general is running alongside Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The Prabowo-Gibran pair garnered around 58 percent of the vote in an unofficial quick count conducted by a number of independent survey institutes after the election ended on Wednesday (14/2). Such quick counts have proven accurate in previous elections.

The quick count results place Gibran as the youngest vice president in this country's history. There are, however, obvious differences between Jokowi and his millennial son.





Before becoming president in 2014, Jokowi had served as mayor of Solo and governor of DKI Jakarta for 10 years, while Gibran had only served as mayor for two years.

While Jokowi was previously seen as someone who successfully broke old barriers and ushered in a new era of democracy, Gibran's joining was seen as a step toward nepotism and a violation of the constitution.

Jokowi received harsh criticism for his alleged interference. He was seen appearing with Defense Minister Prabowo after the Constitutional Court issued a ruling regarding the age of presidential/vice-presidential candidates, making it easier for Gibran to become RI-2.

However, Jokowi rejected accusations that he interfered.

Paving the way for Gibran to become vice president also raises questions about his ability to enter the national stage, even though the position of vice president is one with limited power and influence.

But Gibran expressed confidence he was ready to play a national role in his speech on Wednesday evening after Prabowo declared victory.

“Three months ago, I was a nobody, ladies and gentlemen. People still called me lazy, they called me Samsul, they said I was afraid of debate,” Gibran told his supporters. But one thing is certain, thanks to the support of all your prayers, Pak Prabowo and I are now here.

In the past, vice presidents generally tended to play an insignificant role unless the president gave them a special mandate.

But the maneuvering to appoint Gibran as second in command to this top post has sparked speculation that the vice president's office could be given additional powers.





The role of the vice president

Ongoing discussions regarding the bill to establish a new special region for Jakarta include suggestions for the creation of a broader Greater Jakarta Council, headed by the vice president. Jakarta itself will experience a change in status in line with plans for a new capital.

That suggests such ideas are being implemented by some people behind the scenes, said political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.

Although many expect Jokowi's programs to continue in Prabowo's government, analysts say the focus is on how Jokowi can exert his influence through his son.

Before Gibran was elected mayor of Solo in 2020, a position also held by his father, he ran a restaurant and catering business and was reportedly reluctant to get close to politics.

Jokowi has repeatedly denied having any involvement in Gibran's decision to run for mayor and then vice president. He even said he wanted to see his son take over the family furniture business.

Before Gibran's candidacy was finalized, the Constitutional Court, then headed by his uncle, changed the age limit rules to allow people under 40 to run for president or vice -presidency, if they had experience as regional leaders.

Many people were shocked and disappointed by this decision. With Jokowi coming to power, just 15 years after the fall of former President Suharto, many fear the move is a sign of a rise in political favoritism and cronyism, they say.

A humorous reviewer on social media posted a photo of a package of instant noodles with a photo of Gibran's face on the packaging that read “Instant Vice Presidential Candidate” and commented “RIP DEMOCRACY.”





Educated in Singapore and Australia, Gibran's attitude was described by some as unpleasant and contrasted with his father's humble Javanese attitude.

Responding to criticism that he imitated his father, Gibran said Indonesia is a democratic country and the people are free to choose their leaders.

However, in October last year, he reportedly asked a group of mothers in Solo who were protesting against dynastic politics to go home and cook for their children.

Despite this, locals apparently chose to give Gibran a chance, which could even help attract support from the younger generation when he is paired with 72-year-old Prabowo.

“The quick count is high because the voters are young,” Gibran said on Wednesday (14/2). We want to involve more young people in the future. [ah/ft]