Trump's finances hit hard by double whammy of legal blows





Donald Trump's fortune, which he rode to fame and which is closely tied to his public identity, could take a major blow from back-to-back verdicts in two New York civil cases that resulted in astronomical financial penalties for the former president.

A New York judge on Friday ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million — plus interest — for falsely altering his net worth in his key financial statements to receive tax and insurance benefits.

The decision falls slightly short of sanctions sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who sued Trump in 2022 for deceptive business practices. However, with interest, the office indicated that this figure would reach just over $450 million.

That's on top of the $83.3 million that another New York City jury said Trump had to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019, when he denied the the longtime columnist's accusation that he had sexually assaulted her decades earlier.

Together, the two penalties amount to a whopping $438.1 million – and interest on the fraud fine could push that figure to more than $500 million.

“It’s a huge amount of money — I don’t care how rich you are,” said Will Thomas, a business law professor at the University of Michigan.

Personal wealth is hit hard

Trump's net worth is notoriously obscure. However, Forbes estimates the former president's wealth at $2.6 billion, and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts it at $3.1 billion.

Both Forbes and Bloomberg estimated that Trump may have around $600 million in liquid assets, or cash and personal assets. These personal assets include his personal homes, private jet and pensions, according to Forbes.

In a deposition last year, Trump told lawyers at the New York attorney general's office that he had “well over $400 million in cash.”

“We have a lot of money,” Trump said, saying that number “is growing very substantially every month.”

With cumulative penalties topping $500 million, Trump stands to lose 16 to 19 percent or more of his estimated net worth — if he's worth the $2.6 to $3.1 billion that estimates say.

Properties at risk

To pay the double judgment, Trump may have to sell some of his most valuable assets if he can't come up with the money, Thomas said.

“It's going to be quite disruptive, both because he'll lose a lot of money and also, he's going to find himself in a position where he may have to sell some of his properties – and maybe even have to sell them quickly or in less unfavorable conditions,” Thomas said. “It’s kind of a double whammy.”

Before the trial began, Engoron ruled that Trump and his company committed “repeated and persistent fraud” on the former president's financial statements by overvaluing properties that helped Trump's company build his brand.

The judge ordered the cancellation of his trading certificates for all entities that benefited from this fraud, a decision that Trump's lawyer called “indefensible under the law or any reasonable view of the facts” at the time. 'era. The reversals were stayed by a state appeals court.

Many properties owned or controlled in part by Trump and his company would be subject to the ruling, including famous buildings like Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street. Trump's New York properties alone represent more than a quarter of his estimated overall wealth, equating to a loss of more than $700 million if his control ceased.

But Engoron reversed that decision Friday, writing that — while he is allowed by law to cancel the licenses — doing so “could involve serious economic concerns.” He said, however, that the previous order could be renewed if an independent monitor determines that the company is not complying with its decision.

Thomas said Engoron's decision to keep an independent monitor in place to oversee Trump's business operations would potentially only increase the risk to Trump's properties in the long term.

“If the monitor comes back and says, ‘These people are out of control; I can't get them to behave properly”… the court has every right to say: “I have granted a stay of this dissolution; I change my mind,” he said.

Additionally, Engoron's ruling barred Trump from holding executive positions at a New York company for three years and his adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, for two years.

“Even though the notice does not legally require it to file for bankruptcy or liquidate some of these assets, I think it's fair to say that this is going to be extremely difficult for the Trump Organization to navigate the next two years.” , Thomas said. “And while I wouldn't say that's the most likely outcome, it wouldn't surprise me at all if the company simply didn't survive this transition.”

If the cancellation of Trump's business licenses is reinstated, it's unclear whether his properties outside of New York will be affected by the decision — namely his iconic Mar-a-Lago property. Engoron noted in the previous ruling that a county assessor had assessed the market value of Mar-a-Lago at between $18 million and $27.6 million, while Trump had simultaneously assessed the property at between $426 million and $612 million.

New York real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey said that despite Engoron's thorough treatment of Mar-a-Lago in his ruling, a ruling that attempted to sanction it would fail.

“The judge has no jurisdiction to touch, cover up or decide anything outside of New York State,” Leitman Bailey said.

States could, however, try to use the New York Supreme Court's decision as grounds to take similar actions on properties like Mar-a-Lago, he added.

Legal fees pile up

With Friday's ruling, Trump's legal troubles will do little to ease. His four criminal cases and a series of other civil cases could also continue to generate legal fees.

In October, Trump told supporters in Iowa that he had already spent more than $100 million on legal fees. Its fundraising committees spent about $50 million on legal advice in 2023, with about $30 million doled out in the second half as its legal affairs gained momentum, according to recently filed federal documents.

Chris Kise, Trump's lead lawyer in the fraud case, earned nearly $9 million of those funds to defend the former president against James' claims that he falsely altered his net worth on his statements key financial institutions in order to benefit from tax and insurance advantages. Kise is also representing Trump in the federal criminal case regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Attorneys Alina Habba and Clifford Robert — who also represented Trump, his company and his top executives, including Trump's adult sons — earned about $4 million and $5.3 million, respectively.

A potential financial lifeline for Trump could come once he is declared the Republican Party's presumptive nominee. Trump could clinch the nomination as early as mid-March if he continues to win every GOP primary, needing just 1,215 delegates to win the title.

If Trump becomes the presumptive nominee, his campaign could partner with the Republican National Committee (RNC) for joint fundraising efforts, giving the former president's political operation a larger war chest during this time. which is shaping up to be a long general election cycle. .

And after?

Trump has vowed to appeal both the fraud verdict and Carroll's verdict, which could reduce the amount he ultimately has to distribute in damages.

“If nothing is done, this decision will cause irreparable damage to both the business community and the rule of law in our country,” Kise said.

But unless an appeals court stays these rulings, the former president will have to pay money.

David Slarskey, a New York-based commercial litigation lawyer, said posting a security or appeal bond would result in an automatic stay, but in doing so that money would become “immediately collectible” if Trump loses on appeal.

“I would expect (Trump's legal team) wouldn't want to do that, because that makes it self-executing, makes it automatic,” he said. “This payment will be made once the judgment is confirmed.”

The former president may also have difficulty finding lenders to meet the costs, given the nature of the judgment against him, Thomas said.

“There is a certain irony to this; I mean, this is a case where he was just found out for committing fraud against major lenders – and now he's going to go to them and ask for a $500 million loan? he said.

Trump could temporarily avoid paying the penalties by filing for personal bankruptcy. Rudy Giuliani, a staunch Trump ally, filed for bankruptcy days after a federal jury in Washington, D.C., ordered him to pay a staggering $148 million to two former Georgia election workers he accused baseless for committing fraud in the 2020 elections.

However, to file for personal bankruptcy, Trump would have to prove that the amount of damages exceeds his total net worth.

Last month, Trump reiterated his claim that he was “worth way more than the numbers shown in my financial statements,” for which James had sued him and the claims were significantly inflated.

“By definition, if he can't pay a $400 million judgment and he's subject to bankruptcy, that means he's not worth $400 million,” Thomas said. “It's one thing when the court says you're not as rich as you say you are, but bankruptcy would force Donald Trump to say, 'I don't have that money.'”

Clayton Vickers and Brett Samuels contributed.

