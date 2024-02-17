Tucker Carlson criticized for Navalny's disgusting remarks just days before his death





Ancient Fox News host Tucker Carlsonwho was already facing criticism following his interview with Vladimir Poutinewas condemned for his comments on Alexei Navalny at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday February 13, days before the Putin critic was declared died in prison after feeling bad. Carlson's interview with the Russian president was posted online last week and saw Putin make a number of bizarre claims (including that the US controls all the world's media, that Boris Johnson has deterred the country to abandon a deal with Ukraine and suggested that Poland was responsible for World War II) without much consideration or challenge from the broadcaster. The conversation also reignited speculation about Putin's health, as the dictator was seen touching his knee and pressing on his leg after his left foot randomly rose. Carlson was condemned before and after the interview, with Hillary Clinton calling him a useful idiot, and former Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt saying the interview was the best thing that ever happened to Putin. Even Putin himself was blunt in his assessment of how the interview went, telling a Russian TV channel, according to a Reuters translation, that he thought he would behave aggressively and ask self-explanatory questions. saying sharp. He added: I was not only prepared for this, I wanted it, because it would give me the opportunity to react in the same way. He tried to interrupt me several times, but, surprisingly for a Western journalist, he was patient and listened to my long dialogues, especially those related to the story. Frankly, I did not get full satisfaction from this interview.” Additionally, during his session at the aforementioned summit titled Tucker Carlson's Vision: What's Next for Storytelling President and TV Presenter Emad Eldin Adeeb was also quite scathing about the interview and what that Carlson failed to ask Putin. He said: You should question some ideas, for example you didn't talk about freedom of speech in Russia, you didn't talk about Navalny, assassinations, restrictions on the opposition and next elections. Carlson responded: I haven't talked about the things that every other American media outlet covers because those are covered and I've spent my life talking to people who run countries, in various countries, and I have concluded the following. Every leader kills people, including my leader. Every leader kills people, some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people, sorry. However, the comments resurfaced after Navalny's death, with Twitter/X users calling them disgusting: Navalny's death was first reported by the Russian Federal Prison Service Friday (February 16), before it is confirmed by the activists' spokesperson SATURDAY. The 47-year-old widow, Yulia Navalny, said Putin and his friends will not go unpunished for the death of her husband and called on the international community to unite and fight the horrible Russian regime. Register to our free weekly newsletter Indy100 Express yourself in our media democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help move this article up the indy100 rankings.

