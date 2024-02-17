PML-N accuses Imran Khan of seeking US interference in elections, thereby undermining Pakistan's sovereignty





The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of undermining Pakistan's sovereignty by allegedly seeking US interference in the country's elections . The party criticized Khan for perpetuating what it called a “curated narrative based on lies,” The Express Tribune reported.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, central information secretary of the PML-N, denounced Imran Khan's invitation to the United States to intervene in Pakistan's elections, saying it contradicted the sovereignty of the nation. Aurangzeb stressed the importance of respecting Pakistan's sovereignty and urged those with electoral grievances to address them through the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). She also criticized the media for spreading what she called “propaganda” regarding inconclusive election results, emphasizing the need for the rule of law.

Aurangzeb accused the PTI candidates of circulating fake Form 45 in the media even before the official compilation process began. She alleged that these forms were not in the possession of polling agents or candidates at that time, leading to partial and unofficial results being broadcast by news channels. The PML-N quickly responded by verifying the authenticity of the results with its candidates and election staff, revealing that the PTI Form 45 lacked stamps, signatures or was counterfeit.

According to Aurangzeb, instead of presenting evidence to the appropriate legal bodies, the PTI resorted to media propaganda. She dismissed the PTI's allegations of rigging as baseless and lacking in evidence, comparing them to similar tactics employed in 2014. Aurangzeb highlighted the PTI's alleged double standards by calling the elections transparent only in the constituencies they won, while crying scandal of fixing during the defeat.

Separately, Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta resigned from his post, citing irregularities and electoral fraud. Chatta confessed to facilitating the manipulations in Rawalpindi division, expressing remorse for his actions and apologizing to the people of Rawalpindi. He alleged that election officials continued to put false stamps on ballots, demanding accountability and admitting wrongdoing.

Commissioner Chatta's resignation highlights the seriousness of electoral irregularities and the need for transparency and accountability in Pakistan's electoral process.

