silenced PKK leader imprisoned in Türkiye

Abdullah Ocalan, founder of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) almost half a century ago and who has languished in solitary confinement on a prison island since 1999

is hailed as an icon by some Kurds but denounced by many Turks as a terrorist who deserves to die.

Öcalan spearheaded a brutal insurgency that killed tens of thousands of people in the PKK's fight for independence and, more recently, broader autonomy in southeastern Turkey, Kurdish majority.

Founded in 1978, this Marxist-inspired group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and most of its Western allies, including the United States and the European Union.

The 75-year-old former guerrilla is considered a hero by many Kurds, who simply call him “Apo” (uncle in Kurdish).

Turks prefer to call him “bebek katili” (baby killer) because of his ruthless tactics, including bombing civilian targets.

Arrested 25 years ago in a Hollywood-style operation by Turkish security forces in Kenya after years on the run, Öcalan was sentenced to death.

He escaped the gallows when Turkey abolished capital punishment in 2004 and spent the rest of his years in a solitary confinement cell on the prison island of Imrali, south of Istanbul.

Öcalan's family has only had five visits since 2014 and his last authorized phone call was in March 2021.

“We know that he suffers from many chronic illnesses but we have no idea of ​​his current state of health,” lawyer Ibrahim Bilmez, whose team was last able to reach Öcalan, told AFP in August 2019.

– Hopes for peace –

Yet for a few years, until 2015, Öcalan was engaged in talks approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, aimed at finding a solution to what is often called Turkey's “Kurdish problem.”

Considered the largest stateless people in the world, the Kurds were left without their own country when the Ottoman Empire collapsed in the aftermath of the First World War.

Also spread across Syria, Iran and Iraq, their largest numbers are in Turkey, where Kurds make up about a fifth of the population.

For radical nationalists who support the post-Ottoman idea of ​​“Turkishness,” the Kurds simply do not exist.

And all Kurds in no way support the ideas, and even less the methods, of the PKK. Erdogan has in the past been able to count on significant support in certain Kurdish regions.

Öcalan's indirect talks – led by Erdogan's former intelligence chief and current foreign minister Hakan Fidan – have raised hopes for an end to the PKK insurgency and a fair solution which would guarantee the rights of Kurds within Turkish borders.

– A declining influence –

But these ambitions were shattered in June 2015, when the PKK ended the ceasefire following a deadly suicide attack against pro-Kurdish demonstrators, attributed to jihadists from the Islamic State (IS) group.

The PKK accused the government of collaborating with IS and resumed its campaign of violence with a vengeance. The military responded with overwhelming force, including airstrikes on PKK rear command bases in neighboring Iraq.

Turkey's recent large-scale use of combat drones has pushed most Kurdish fighters across the border into Iraq and Syria, where Ankara continues to conduct small-scale operations that cause occasional friction with its partners. Westerners.

The Turkish government defended the de facto silencing of Öcalan by saying he failed to convince the PKK of the need for peace, raising doubts about the influence he now has over the group .

The limits of Öcalan's political influence became evident during Istanbul's controversial 2019 mayoral election, when the pro-Kurdish party rejected his call not to support Erdogan's main rival in a new ballot.

Turkey's Kurdish political leaders are marking the 25th anniversary of its capture in 1999 with a series of small marches they have been holding across the country since the start of the month.

– Captured in exile –

Öcalan was born into a peasant family in Omerli, a village in southeastern Turkey, on April 4, 1948. His family is a mixture of Turkish and Kurdish and his native language is Turkish.

He became a left-wing activist while studying politics at Ankara University, a period darkened by the specter of military coups.

He spent the years before his arrest on the run, and in the early years of his exile he found refuge in Syria, from where he led the PKK's armed struggle, causing significant friction between Damascus and Ankara. .

Political pressure forced him to withdraw in 1998, and as the net tightened, Öcalan ran from Russia to Italy and Greece in search of refuge.

He ended up at the Greek consulate in Kenya, where American agents quickly got wind of the presence of its Turkish ally's most wanted man and tipped off Ankara.

Lured into a vehicle and told he would be taken to the airport to travel to the Netherlands, Öcalan was handed over to Turkish army commandos and taken to a private plane to stand trial at home.

